1. APPROVAL OF THE UN-AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2024 2. FIXING OF AGM DATE, BOOK CLOUSRE DATES AND CUT-OFF DATES. Outcome of teh 32nd AGM held at the registered office of the company is uploaded herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.09.2024)