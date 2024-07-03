Adarsh Plant Protect Ltd Summary

Adarsh Plant Protect Limited was incorporated on 18th June 1992 with the main object to manufacture Agriculture (Plant Protection Equipments) sprayer pumps and Agriculture implements. Plastic Molded Articles (Drums, Crates, etc.), LED lights, Electrical Fittings Articles, Solar Energy Systems, Solar Electrical Articles and Components, Non-conventional Energy Systems, Components, Irrigation Systems, Components & parts there of, Battery Operated Sprayer Pumps, Wind Mill and Wind Mill Power Generation Systems, Components & parts thereof etc.The Company manufactures Plant Protect Equipment like a variety of manual and battery-operated knapsack sprayer pumps, fertilizer dusters, broadcasters, manual and power operated seed dressing drums. It has stepped into the nano conventional energy sector by manufacturing Windmill Towers and components such as Windmill Turbines and Nacelle frame panes using Alstom power system. Mastering the art of customizing as per client requirements, processed CR & HR sheets & Coils gets converted into Drums / Tank bodies of various sizes and shapes as per the requested specification.Apart from this, the Company specialize in delivering customized products like Power Transformer Tanks and accessories, Transmission Line Towers, Equipment for Non- Conventional Energy, Equipment for Thermal Power Plant, Food processing equipments, Material Handling equipments, Heavy Engineering fabrication for material handling facility, Fabricated panels and other components for Hydro-Electric power generation, Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sectors (Pressure Vessels, Heat Exchangers, Reaction Vessels etc.) and Customised overhead cranes.The Company started a wing for solar energy and LED lights and obtains remarkable business in Maharashtra in 2009-10. The Barrel Plant was commissioned in second half of November, 2012. The Company is located in well developed industrial area at GIDC, Vitthal Udyognagar, near by Anand city in Gujarat with a land area of 10000 sq. Mtr. The in house production facility with a fully equipped well advance equipments and well equipped ISI Lab for manufacturing and testing facilities and skilled manpower to manufacture Adarsh brand products.Adarsh brand sprayer pumps and other products are widely popular and accepted in various states of India viz. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Orissa, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh etc. since last so many years.The major supply of Adarsh sprayers is in Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Orissa. The Company is mainly dependent on steel for its production for two of its segment i,e, Barrels and cook stove.