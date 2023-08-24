Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 06, 2023. Considered and approved the proposal for sub-division of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of ?10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of ?2/- (Rupees Two Only) each, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in the ensuing AGM. Further, the Board recommended consequential amendments in the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company. The record date for the sub-division of equity shares shall be decided by the Board and will be intimated to the stock exchanges. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, in the Board Meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 6th May, 2023, inter alia considered and approved the proposal for sub-division of 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of ?10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of ?2/- (Rupees Two Only) each, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Intimation of record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ADF FOODS LTD., has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ADF FOODS LTD. (519183) RECORD DATE 11.09.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 11/09/2023 DR-611/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE982B01019 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 11/09/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 31.08.2023) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20230831-48 dated August 31, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ADF FOODS LTD. (519183) New ISIN No. INE982B01027 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 11-09-2023 (DR-611/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.09.2023)