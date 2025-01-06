iifl-logo-icon 1
Adinath Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.98
(-0.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Adinath Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.43

0

-0.29

0.32

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.18

-0.19

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.11

0.01

0.07

-0.06

Working capital

-0.52

-0.06

-0.39

0.03

Other operating items

Operating

-0.36

-0.23

-0.79

0.1

Capital expenditure

0.03

-3.55

-0.13

0.21

Free cash flow

-0.33

-3.78

-0.92

0.31

Equity raised

-11.54

-10.99

-10.12

-11

Investing

0.88

0.03

0

0.45

Financing

1.05

1.2

1.4

1.7

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.94

-13.54

-9.65

-8.53

