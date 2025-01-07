iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adinath Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.37
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:21:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Adinath Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.2

1.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-4.39

-2.62

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.66

-1.04

-0.75

As % of sales

0

0

86.95

60.02

Other costs

-0.5

-0.52

-1.39

-1.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

115.83

83.29

Operating profit

-1.09

-1.19

-1.24

-0.54

OPM

0

0

-102.79

-43.31

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.18

-0.19

-0.18

Interest expense

0

0

-0.08

-0.07

Other income

1.68

1.38

1.22

1.13

Profit before tax

0.43

0

-0.29

0.32

Taxes

-0.11

0.01

0.07

-0.06

Tax rate

-26.94

575.28

-25.85

-19.29

Minorities and other

0

-0.08

0

0

Adj. profit

0.31

-0.06

-0.21

0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.31

-0.06

-0.21

0.26

yoy growth (%)

-562.68

-68.48

-183.21

5.12

NPM

0

0

-17.92

20.58

Adinath Textiles : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Adinath Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.