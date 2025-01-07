Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.2
1.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-4.39
-2.62
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.66
-1.04
-0.75
As % of sales
0
0
86.95
60.02
Other costs
-0.5
-0.52
-1.39
-1.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
115.83
83.29
Operating profit
-1.09
-1.19
-1.24
-0.54
OPM
0
0
-102.79
-43.31
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.18
-0.19
-0.18
Interest expense
0
0
-0.08
-0.07
Other income
1.68
1.38
1.22
1.13
Profit before tax
0.43
0
-0.29
0.32
Taxes
-0.11
0.01
0.07
-0.06
Tax rate
-26.94
575.28
-25.85
-19.29
Minorities and other
0
-0.08
0
0
Adj. profit
0.31
-0.06
-0.21
0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.31
-0.06
-0.21
0.26
yoy growth (%)
-562.68
-68.48
-183.21
5.12
NPM
0
0
-17.92
20.58
