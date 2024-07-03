iifl-logo-icon 1
Adinath Textiles Ltd Share Price

28.27
(0.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.1
  • Day's High28.49
  • 52 Wk High35.54
  • Prev. Close28.19
  • Day's Low27.01
  • 52 Wk Low 23.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.91
  • P/E39.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.22
  • EPS0.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adinath Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Adinath Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Adinath Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Adinath Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Adinath Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.99

6.99

6.99

6.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.1

-4.58

-5.23

-5.45

Net Worth

2.89

2.41

1.76

1.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.2

1.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-4.39

-2.62

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.66

-1.04

-0.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.43

0

-0.29

0.32

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.18

-0.19

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.11

0.01

0.07

-0.06

Working capital

-0.52

-0.06

-0.39

0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-4.39

-2.62

Op profit growth

-7.92

-3.83

126.88

14.76

EBIT growth

10,584.69

-101.93

-152.87

-32.39

Net profit growth

-562.68

-68.48

-183.21

5.12

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Adinath Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adinath Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajneesh Oswal

Independent Director

Priya Begana

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Vishal Oswal

Independent Director

Krishan Sethi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harpreet Kaur

Independent Director

Ravinder Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adinath Textiles Ltd

Summary

Adhinath Textiles Ltd was incorporated in 1979 by the Oswal Group of Ludhiana, who also promoted Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhaman Spinning and General Mills. It manufactures synthetic and wool-blended hosiery and, knitting yarns which are marketed under the Adinath brand name. The Company has an installed capacity of 4800 spindles. It has installed state of the art machinery from (SAVIO) Italy, NSC (France).The Company primarily operates in spinning of worsted and spun yarn. It has manufacturing set up base in Ludhiana in the State of Punjab and Corporate Office located in Ludhiana in Punjab. Presently, it devoted major part of its production capacity to Job works.The company commenced operations on a small-scale in 1979-80, at Ludhiana, with an installed capacity of 5392 worsted spindles and a combing capacity of 773 tpa of wool tops. It came out with a public issue in Oct.88 to finance its long term working capital requirements. By Mar.90, it added additional 6000 worsted spindles.Since, the acrylic market for worsted spinning units is turning into a low margin activity, the company has decided to come out of the hosiery segment by diversifying into polyester wool, pure wool and polyester viscose yarns suitable for worsted suitings.In 1995-96, the company earned a foreign exchange of Rs 5 cr. During the year, due to the continued recession witnessed by the acrylic yarn industry, the companys margins were eroded due to increase in the cost of the raw material, restricted
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Adinath Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Adinath Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adinath Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adinath Textiles Ltd is ₹19.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adinath Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adinath Textiles Ltd is 39.15 and 6.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adinath Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adinath Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adinath Textiles Ltd is ₹23.05 and ₹35.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adinath Textiles Ltd?

Adinath Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.79%, 3 Years at -31.76%, 1 Year at -0.28%, 6 Month at 3.53%, 3 Month at -3.13% and 1 Month at -0.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adinath Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adinath Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.58 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 56.41 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

