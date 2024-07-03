SectorTextiles
Open₹27.1
Prev. Close₹28.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.91
Day's High₹28.49
Day's Low₹27.01
52 Week's High₹35.54
52 Week's Low₹23.05
Book Value₹4.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.25
P/E39.15
EPS0.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.99
6.99
6.99
6.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.1
-4.58
-5.23
-5.45
Net Worth
2.89
2.41
1.76
1.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.2
1.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-4.39
-2.62
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.66
-1.04
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.43
0
-0.29
0.32
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.18
-0.19
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.11
0.01
0.07
-0.06
Working capital
-0.52
-0.06
-0.39
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-4.39
-2.62
Op profit growth
-7.92
-3.83
126.88
14.76
EBIT growth
10,584.69
-101.93
-152.87
-32.39
Net profit growth
-562.68
-68.48
-183.21
5.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajneesh Oswal
Independent Director
Priya Begana
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Vishal Oswal
Independent Director
Krishan Sethi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harpreet Kaur
Independent Director
Ravinder Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adinath Textiles Ltd
Summary
Adhinath Textiles Ltd was incorporated in 1979 by the Oswal Group of Ludhiana, who also promoted Mahavir Spinning Mills and Vardhaman Spinning and General Mills. It manufactures synthetic and wool-blended hosiery and, knitting yarns which are marketed under the Adinath brand name. The Company has an installed capacity of 4800 spindles. It has installed state of the art machinery from (SAVIO) Italy, NSC (France).The Company primarily operates in spinning of worsted and spun yarn. It has manufacturing set up base in Ludhiana in the State of Punjab and Corporate Office located in Ludhiana in Punjab. Presently, it devoted major part of its production capacity to Job works.The company commenced operations on a small-scale in 1979-80, at Ludhiana, with an installed capacity of 5392 worsted spindles and a combing capacity of 773 tpa of wool tops. It came out with a public issue in Oct.88 to finance its long term working capital requirements. By Mar.90, it added additional 6000 worsted spindles.Since, the acrylic market for worsted spinning units is turning into a low margin activity, the company has decided to come out of the hosiery segment by diversifying into polyester wool, pure wool and polyester viscose yarns suitable for worsted suitings.In 1995-96, the company earned a foreign exchange of Rs 5 cr. During the year, due to the continued recession witnessed by the acrylic yarn industry, the companys margins were eroded due to increase in the cost of the raw material, restricted
Read More
The Adinath Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adinath Textiles Ltd is ₹19.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adinath Textiles Ltd is 39.15 and 6.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adinath Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adinath Textiles Ltd is ₹23.05 and ₹35.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adinath Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 72.79%, 3 Years at -31.76%, 1 Year at -0.28%, 6 Month at 3.53%, 3 Month at -3.13% and 1 Month at -0.49%.
