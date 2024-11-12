Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ADINATH TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ADINATH TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

ADINATH TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024