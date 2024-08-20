The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil 10 Year Gilt ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil 10 Year Gilt ETF is ₹99.8 and ₹119.76 as of 02 Jan ‘25