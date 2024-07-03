iifl-logo-icon 1
Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF Share Price

68.49
(-0.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:24:12 AM

  • Open71.74
  • Day's High71.74
  • 52 Wk High78
  • Prev. Close68.96
  • Day's Low68.3
  • 52 Wk Low 54.43
  • Turnover (lac)12.82
  • P/E0
  • Face Value0.1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)828.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:43 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
No Record Found

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF

Summary

No Record Found
Company FAQs

What is the Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF share price today?

The Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF is ₹828.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF is 0 and 16.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF is ₹54.43 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF?

Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.30%, 3 Years at 16.25%, 1 Year at 21.71%, 6 Month at 6.95%, 3 Month at 2.22% and 1 Month at 1.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF?

The shareholding pattern of Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

