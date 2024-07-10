iifl-logo-icon 1
Adjia Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

45.1
(-0.44%)
Jul 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.88

0.88

0.88

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.26

1.35

1.51

-0.03

Net Worth

2.14

2.23

2.39

0.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0.05

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.19

2.28

2.44

0.04

Fixed Assets

1.4

1.6

1.26

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

0.71

0.62

1.08

0

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.08

0.13

0.09

0

Debtor Days

152.17

0

Other Current Assets

0.65

0.51

1.04

0

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.01

-0.05

0

Cash

0.07

0.07

0.1

0.03

Total Assets

2.18

2.29

2.44

0.04

