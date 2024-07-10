Adjia Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.88
0.88
0.88
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.26
1.35
1.51
-0.03
Net Worth
2.14
2.23
2.39
0.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0.05
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.19
2.28
2.44
0.04
Fixed Assets
1.4
1.6
1.26
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
0.71
0.62
1.08
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.08
0.13
0.09
0
Debtor Days
152.17
0
Other Current Assets
0.65
0.51
1.04
0
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
-0.05
0
Cash
0.07
0.07
0.1
0.03
Total Assets
2.18
2.29
2.44
0.04
