Adjia Technologies Ltd Share Price

45.1
(-0.44%)
Jul 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.1
  • Day's High45.1
  • 52 Wk High45.49
  • Prev. Close45.3
  • Day's Low45.1
  • 52 Wk Low 28.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.72
  • P/E55.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.1
  • EPS0.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.97
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Adjia Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Adjia Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2023

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Adjia Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Adjia Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.19%

Non-Promoter- 34.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Adjia Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.88

0.88

0.88

0.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.26

1.35

1.51

-0.03

Net Worth

2.14

2.23

2.39

0.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.21

0.1

0

0

yoy growth (%)

106.57

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.05

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

0.02

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.13

0.04

-0.01

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

106.57

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-822.37

-5,120

-73.68

-17.48

EBIT growth

-835.56

-5,120

-73.68

-17.48

Net profit growth

-1,104.76

-842.3

100

-43.54

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Adjia Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,230.05

33.3315,30,469.1112,1151.7352,844198.39

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,770.85

27.197,35,261.965,7682.633,283182.07

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,590.45

37.344,31,594.872,4793.2711,784145.44

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

491.3

28.852,56,973.212,374.60.216,481.3110.47

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,371.65

35.61,59,093.831,106.21.218,868.4651.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Adjia Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Roshan Kumar Rawal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priti Jadav

Independent Director

Ashish Agarwal

Independent Director

Rajnish Pathak

Additional Director

Tulsiram Rawal

Company Secretary

Alpesh Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adjia Technologies Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Adjia Technologies Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 22, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Adjia Technologies Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 04, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion into Public Limited Company was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 09, 2020. The Company was recognized as a startup pursuant to the Certificate of Recognition dated December 10, 2020 issued Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The Company is engaged in the business of offering innovative augmented reality and virtual reality related services to various customers electronically in manufacturing, education, hospitality and real estate industries. It is also engaged in Software Consultancy services. The Company has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables one Company to increase efficiency and also provides dynamic pricing and sector specific approach. The Company allotted 50,000 Equity Shares through Preferential Allotment on December 10, 2020 at price of Rs. 110 per equity share and also allotted 4,88,000 Bonus Equity Shares on December 12, 2020.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Adjia Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Adjia Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adjia Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adjia Technologies Ltd is ₹3.97 Cr. as of 10 Jul ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adjia Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adjia Technologies Ltd is 55.68 and 1.80 as of 10 Jul ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adjia Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adjia Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adjia Technologies Ltd is ₹28.5 and ₹45.49 as of 10 Jul ‘24

What is the CAGR of Adjia Technologies Ltd?

Adjia Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.49%, 3 Years at 7.85%, 1 Year at 58.25%, 6 Month at 58.25%, 3 Month at 20.33% and 1 Month at -0.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adjia Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adjia Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.80 %

