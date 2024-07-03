Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹45.1
Prev. Close₹45.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.72
Day's High₹45.1
Day's Low₹45.1
52 Week's High₹45.49
52 Week's Low₹28.5
Book Value₹25.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.97
P/E55.68
EPS0.81
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.88
0.88
0.88
0.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.26
1.35
1.51
-0.03
Net Worth
2.14
2.23
2.39
0.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.21
0.1
0
0
yoy growth (%)
106.57
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.05
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
0.02
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.13
0.04
-0.01
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
106.57
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-822.37
-5,120
-73.68
-17.48
EBIT growth
-835.56
-5,120
-73.68
-17.48
Net profit growth
-1,104.76
-842.3
100
-43.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,230.05
|33.33
|15,30,469.11
|12,115
|1.73
|52,844
|198.39
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,770.85
|27.19
|7,35,261.96
|5,768
|2.6
|33,283
|182.07
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,590.45
|37.34
|4,31,594.87
|2,479
|3.27
|11,784
|145.44
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
491.3
|28.85
|2,56,973.21
|2,374.6
|0.2
|16,481.3
|110.47
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,371.65
|35.6
|1,59,093.83
|1,106.2
|1.21
|8,868.4
|651.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Roshan Kumar Rawal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priti Jadav
Independent Director
Ashish Agarwal
Independent Director
Rajnish Pathak
Additional Director
Tulsiram Rawal
Company Secretary
Alpesh Parmar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adjia Technologies Ltd
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Adjia Technologies Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 22, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Adjia Technologies Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 04, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion into Public Limited Company was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 09, 2020. The Company was recognized as a startup pursuant to the Certificate of Recognition dated December 10, 2020 issued Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The Company is engaged in the business of offering innovative augmented reality and virtual reality related services to various customers electronically in manufacturing, education, hospitality and real estate industries. It is also engaged in Software Consultancy services. The Company has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables one Company to increase efficiency and also provides dynamic pricing and sector specific approach. The Company allotted 50,000 Equity Shares through Preferential Allotment on December 10, 2020 at price of Rs. 110 per equity share and also allotted 4,88,000 Bonus Equity Shares on December 12, 2020. Pursuant to the Initial Public Offer of Equity Shar
Read More
The Adjia Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adjia Technologies Ltd is ₹3.97 Cr. as of 10 Jul ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Adjia Technologies Ltd is 55.68 and 1.80 as of 10 Jul ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adjia Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adjia Technologies Ltd is ₹28.5 and ₹45.49 as of 10 Jul ‘24
Adjia Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.49%, 3 Years at 7.85%, 1 Year at 58.25%, 6 Month at 58.25%, 3 Month at 20.33% and 1 Month at -0.86%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.