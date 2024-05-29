Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Adjia Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 29 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 102 Fairdeal House Opp. Xaviers Ladies Hostel Swastik Char Rasta Navrangpura Ahmedabad -380009 Gujarat interalia to consider approve and take on record the following: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. Any other business as may be considered necessary. Further pursuant to provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations the closure of trading window has already commenced from April 1 2024 and shall continue till 48 hours from the declaration of the Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. The following is the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held today: 1. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and affirms their satisfaction over the results of the Company; 2. Appointment of M/s SSN & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company; Further, a copy of the Audited Financial Statements for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report issued by M/s. Piyush Kothari & Associates, the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid financial Statement and the same is enclosed as Annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held today i.e. 07th March, 2024 had discussions over companys business and affirmed their satisfaction over the performance of the Company;

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2023 3 Nov 2023

Adjia Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 13 2023 at 4 p.m. at the registered office of the Company i.e. 102 Fairdeal House Opp. Xaviers Ladies Hostel Swastik Char Rasta Navrangpura Ahmedabad-380009 Gujarat to consider and approve: Ordinary Business: 1. To receive consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Statements for the half year ended September 30 2023. 2. Any other Business with the permission of Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 for the half year ended September 30, 2023 alongwith Limited Review Report and affirm their satisfaction over the results of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2023)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2023 3 Oct 2023

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company have, at their meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, October 03, 2023, inter alia, transacted following businesses: 1. Based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Supriya Kabra (ACS 38656) as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from October 03, 2023. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2023 25 Aug 2023