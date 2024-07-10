Adjia Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
0.02
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.13
0.04
-0.01
0
Other operating items
Operating
0.93
0.05
-0.01
0
Capital expenditure
0.7
0
0
0
Free cash flow
1.63
0.05
-0.01
0
Equity raised
2.48
-0.03
-0.09
-0.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.05
0.06
0.12
0.12
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.16
0.08
0.01
-1.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.