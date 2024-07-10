iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Adjia Technologies Ltd

Adjia Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

45.1
(-0.44%)
Jul 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

ADJIA TECHNOLOGIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,230.05

33.3315,30,469.1112,1151.7352,844198.39

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,770.85

27.197,35,261.965,7682.633,283182.07

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,590.45

37.344,31,594.872,4793.2711,784145.44

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

491.3

28.852,56,973.212,374.60.216,481.3110.47

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,371.65

35.61,59,093.831,106.21.218,868.4651.59

Adjia Tech: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

