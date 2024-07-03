Adjia Technologies Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as Adjia Technologies Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 22, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Adjia Technologies Limited vide Special Resolution dated December 04, 2020. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion into Public Limited Company was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 09, 2020. The Company was recognized as a startup pursuant to the Certificate of Recognition dated December 10, 2020 issued Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The Company is engaged in the business of offering innovative augmented reality and virtual reality related services to various customers electronically in manufacturing, education, hospitality and real estate industries. It is also engaged in Software Consultancy services. The Company has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables one Company to increase efficiency and also provides dynamic pricing and sector specific approach. The Company allotted 50,000 Equity Shares through Preferential Allotment on December 10, 2020 at price of Rs. 110 per equity share and also allotted 4,88,000 Bonus Equity Shares on December 12, 2020. Pursuant to the Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares by the Company, the Board of Directors, in their meeting held on March 08, 2021, have allotted total 2,70,400 Equity Shares Rs. 10/- each per Equity Share to the successful allottee, whose list have been finalized by the Company, the Registrar to the issue and merchant banker in consultation with BSE Limited.