Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company"), along with the Audited Financial Statements, for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial performance for the year ended on March 31, 2023 is summarized below:

Particulars Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenue from Operations 14.85 9.26 Other Income 0.01 - Total Income 14.86 9.26 Total Expenses 23.80 25.90 Profit/(loss) before Tax (EBT) (8.94) (16.64) Provision for Income Tax (i) Current Tax - - (ii) Deferred Tax (iii) Tax of Earlier Year Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax (8.94) (16.64)

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The Company has earned a total income of Rs. 14.86 lakhs as compared to Rs. 9.26 lakhs of the previous year.

Total expenditure for the period ended as at March 31, 2023 amounted to Rs. 23.80 lakhs as compared to Rs. 25.90 lakhs of the previous year. The loss after tax for the year ended March 31, 2023 amounted to Rs. 8.94 lakhs against the loss of Rs. 16.64 lakhs in the previous Year.

Your Directors are hopeful to exploit the present resources in an efficient manner and achieve better results in the future through better planning and efficient management techniques.

DIVIDEND:

During the year under review, your directors have not recommended any dividend.

RESERVES

No amount has been transferred to Reserves and Surplus Account of the Company.

COMPANY BACKGROUND:

The Company was incorporated as "Adjia Technologies Private Limited" under the provisions of the Companies Act,

2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 22, 2015 bearing Registration No. 085465 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to "Adjia Technologies Limited" vide special resolution dated December 04, 2020. A fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to conversion into public limited Company was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on December 09, 2020. The Company was recognized as a startup pursuant to the Certificate of Recognition number DIPP71883 dated December 10, 2020 issued Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Further, the Company came up with the Initial Public Offer and got listed on Startup Platform of BSE Limited on March 15, 2021.

BUSINESS DESCRIPTION:

The Company is engaged in the business of offering augmented reality and virtual reality related services to various customers electronically. The Company has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables one Company to increase efficiency. The Company also provides dynamic pricing and sector specific approach. The Company is also engaged in Software Consultancy services.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year, your Company has not changed its business or object and continues to be in the same line of business as per main object of the Company

CHANGE IN THE REGISTERED OFFICE:

During the year under review, there is no change in the Registered Office of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, there are no changes in the Share Capital of the Company.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Constitution of Board:

As on the date of this report, the Board comprises of following Directors;

Name of Director Designation Date of Original Appointment Date of Appointment at current Term & designation Total Directorship2 No. of Committee1 in which Director is Member in which Director is Chairperson No. of Shares held as on March 31, 2023 Mr. Roshan Kumar Rawal Managing Director and Chairman January 10, 2020 December 10, 2020 2 1 - 5,74,000 Equity Shares Mr. Tulsiram Rawal Director (Non- Executive August 25, 2021 September 30, 2021 2 - - - Non Independent) Ms. Priti Jadav Non- Executive Director November 26, 2020 December 10, 2020 4 - 1 5 Equity Shares Mr. Ashish Agarwal Independent Director December 10, 2020 December 10, 2020 5 3 1 5 Equity Shares Mr. Rajnish Pathak Independent Director December 10, 2020 December 10, 2020 3 2 2 5 Equity Shares

1Committee includes Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee across all Public Companies.

2Excluding LLPs, Section 8 Company & Struck Off Companies.

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"). Further, in pursuance of Regulation 15

(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company is exempted from the requirement of having composition of Board as per Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations. None of the Directors of Board is a member of more than ten Committees or Chairman of more than five committees across all the Public companies in which they are Director. The necessary disclosures regarding Committee positions have been made by all the Directors. None of the Director of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director / Managing Director in any Listed Company and is holding position of Independent Director in more than 3 Listed Company. Neither any of the Director of the Company is holding position as Director in more than 7 listed entities nor any of the Director of the Company serve as an Independent Director in more than 7 listed entities.

DISCLOSURE BY DIRECTORS:

The Directors on the Board have submitted notice of interest under Section 184(1) i.e. in Form MBP 1, intimation under Section 164(2) i.e. in Form DIR 8 and declaration as to compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company.

BOARD MEETING:

Regular meetings of the Board are held at least once in a quarter. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when require, to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses. The Board meetings are generally held at the registered office of the Company. During the year under the review, 4 (Four) Board Meetings were held on May 30, 2022, September 02, 2022, November 14, 2022 and March 03, 2023. The Board Meetings were held with gap not exceeding the period prescribed under Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder. Board meeting dates are finalized in consultation with all Directors and agenda papers backed up by comprehensive notes and detailed background information are circulated well in advance before the date of the meeting thereby enabling the Board to take informed decisions. The intervening gap between the Board Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meetings and Annual General Meeting are given below:

Name of Director Mr. Roshan Kumar Rawal Ms. Priti Jadav Mr. Ashish Agarwal Mr. Rajnish Pathak Mr. Tulsiram Rawal Number of Board Meeting held 4 4 4 4 4 Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend 4 4 4 4 4 Number of Board Meeting attended 4 4 4 4 4 Presence at the previous AGM of F.Y. 21-22 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

GENERAL MEETINGS:

During the year under review, the following General Meetings were held, the details of which are given as under:

Sr. No. Type of General Meeting Date of General Meeting 1. Annual General Meeting September 30, 2022

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Act. Further, all the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves in the Independent Director Data Bank. A separate meeting of Independent Directors was held on November 14, 2022 to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and Board as whole and performance of Chairperson of the Company including assessment of quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between Company management and Board. The terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors and Code for Independent Director are incorporated on the website of the Company at www.adjiatechnologies.com.

INFORMATION ON DIRECTORATE:

There was no change in the Board constitution during the F.Y. 2022-23.

In accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association and Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Tulsiram Rawal, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company retires by rotation at the ensuing annual general meeting. He, being eligible, has offered herself for re-appointment as such and seeks re-appointment. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors recommends his re-appointment on the Board. The relevant details, as required under Regulation 36 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), of the person seeking appointment / re-appointment as Director is annexed to the Notice convening the 8th Annual General Meeting.

DETAILS OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the financial year 2023 there is no change in Key Managerial Personnel, however Mr. Alpesh Parmar has resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. August 31, 2023.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the nomination and remuneration committee has laid down the evaluation of the performance of Individual Directors and the Board as a whole. Based on the criteria the exercise of evaluation was carried out through the structured process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board and committees, experience & expertise, performance of specific duties & obligations, attendance, contribution at meetings, etc. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non- Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Director. The performance of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board (excluding the Director being evaluated). The Director expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that: a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 the applicable accounting standards have been followed and no material departures have been made from the accounting standards; b. the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit/loss of the company for that period; c. the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and e. the directors have laid down internal financial controls as stated in explanation to section 134(5)(e) of the

Companies Act, 2013 to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate, commensurate with the nature and size of its business and are operating effectively; f. The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

COMMITTEE OF BOARD:

The Board of Directors in line with the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 has formed various committees, details of which are given hereunder:

A. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 10, 2020 had formed Audit Committee in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The detailed terms of reference of the Committee is as per Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year under review, the Audit Committee met 3 (Three) times during the Financial Year 2022-23, on May 30, 2022, September 02, 2022, November 14, 2022. The composition of the Committee during the year and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Category Designation Number of meetings during the F.Y. 2022-23 Directors Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Ashish Agrawal Independent Director Chairman 3 3 3 Mr. Rajnish Pathak Independent Director Member 3 3 3 Mr. Roshan Rawal Executive Director Member 3 3 3

The Statutory Auditors and Chief Financial Officer of the Company are invited in the meeting of the Committee wherever requires. Further, the Company Secretary of the Company is acting as Secretary to the Audit Committee. Recommendations of Audit Committee wherever/whenever given have been accepted by the Board.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior actual or suspected fraud or violation of

Companys Code of Conduct.

Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company at www.adjiatechnologies.com.

B. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 10, 2020 has formed Stakeholders Relationship Committee mainly to focus on the redressal of Shareholders / Investors Grievances if any like Transfer / Transmission / Demat of

Shares; Loss of Share Certificates; Non-receipt of Annual Report; Dividend Warrants; etc. The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall report to the Board on a quarterly basis regarding the status of redressal of complaints received from the shareholders of the Company. The detailed terms of reference of the Committee is as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year under review, Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 1 (One) time viz on November 14, 2022.The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Category Designation Number of meetings during the F.Y. 2022-23 Directors Held Eligible to attend Attended Ms. Priti Jadav Non Executive Director Chairman 1 1 1 Mr. Ashish Agrawal Independent Director Member 1 1 1 Mr. Rajnish Pathak Independent Director Member 1 1 1

During the year under review, the Company had received one complaint from the Shareholder which was resolved within the prescribed time. There was no complaint unresolved as on March 31, 2023. There were no pending requests for share transfer/dematerialization of shares as of March 31, 2023.

C. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 10, 2020 has formed Nomination and Remuneration committee in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013. The detailed terms of reference of the Committee is as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year under review Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 3 (three) times viz on May 30, 2022, September 02, 2022 and March 03, 2023. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name of the Category Designation Number of meetings during the F.Y. 2022-23 Directors Held Eligible to attend Attended Mr. Rajnish Pathak Independent Director Chairman 3 3 3 Mr. Ashish Agrawal Independent Director Member 3 3 3 Ms. Priti Jadav Non Executive Director Member 3 3 3

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company at www.adjiatechnologies.com and is annexed to this Report as Annexure A.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

Details of Remuneration: a. Non-Executive Directors:

No sitting fees, commission is paid/payable to Non-Executive Directors during the Financial Year 2022-23. There are no pecuniary relationships or transactions by the Company with any of the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company. b. Executive Directors:

No remuneration is paid to Managing Director / Executive Director during the Financial Year 2022-23.

PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India & the Provision of Section 73 to 76 of the Company Act 2013 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules there under are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS GUARANTEES INVESTMENTS & SECURITY:

Details of Loans Guarantees Investments and Security covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statement.

ANNUAL RETURN:

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2023 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.adjiatechnologies.com.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE OR ASSOCIATES:

The Company does not have any Holding, Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company at the beginning of the year, during the year or at the end of the year.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act 2013 in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is annexed to this Report as Annexure B.

PARTICULAR OF EMPLOYEES:

The ratio of the remuneration of each whole-time director to the median of employees remuneration as per Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure C. The statement containing names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to the Members excluding the aforesaid annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company. Any Member interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to the Company Secretary.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the ends of Financial Year of the Company i.e. March 31, 2023 to the date of this Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which impact the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment free from harassment of any nature we have framed Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at all workplaces of the Company. The Company has Constituted Internal Complaints Committee for redressal of complaints on sexual harassment. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender- neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate. During the year under review there were no incidences of sexual harassment reported.

ENERGY CONSERVATION TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information on conservation of energy technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 as amended from time to time is annexed to this Report as Annexure - D.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS OF ICSI:

The Company is in compliance with the Secretarial Standard on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meeting (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and approved by the Central Government.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis risk exposure potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify evaluate monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has adequate and efficient internal and external control system, which provides protection to all its assets against loss from unauthorized use and ensures correct reporting of transactions. The internal control systems are further supplemented by internal audits carried out by the respective Internal Auditors of the Company and Periodical review by the management. The Company has put in place proper controls, which are reviewed at regular intervals to ensure that transactions are properly authorised, correctly reported and assets are safeguarded.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Integrity and transparency are key factors to our corporate governance practices to ensure that we achieve and will retain the trust of our stakeholders at all times. Corporate governance is about maximizing shareholder value legally, ethically and sustainably. Our Board exercises its fiduciary responsibilities in the widest sense of the term. Our disclosures seek to attain the best practices in international corporate governance. We also endeavor to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions. As our company has been listed on Startups Platform of BSE Limited, by virtue of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the compliance with the corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and Clause (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Para C D and E of Schedule V are not applicable to the company. Hence Corporate Governance Report does not form a part of this Board Report, though we are committed for the best corporate governance practices.

STATUTORY AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

M/s. Piyush Kothari & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 140711W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years i.e. from the conclusion of 6th (Sixth) Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of 10th (Tenth) Annual General Meeting of the Company at such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors / Members. The Notes to the Financial Statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act 2013. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report.

COST AUDITORS

Provisions for Cost Auditor is not applicable to your company.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Company has appointed M/s. SNN & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23, as required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder. The Secretarial Auditors Report contains qualification reservation as mentioned below. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2022-23 is annexed to this report as an Annexure E. a) Company has not complied with provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 with regard to Structural digital database. b) Certain forms required to be filed with MCA Portal under Companies Act, 2013 read with rules there under have not been filed i.e. MGT-14(to be filed within 30days of Board Meeting approving the Financial Statement and Board Report).

The Management confirms to comply with the said qualifications in due course and assure that said delay in filing is not intentional.

REPORTING OF FRAUD:

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of Regulation 34 and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a review of the performance of the Company for the year under review Management Discussion and Analysis Report is presented in a separate section which is annexed to this Report as Annexure - F.

WEBSITE:

As per Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Company has maintained a functional website namely "www.adjiatechnologies.com" containing basic information about the Company.

The website of the Company is containing information like Policies, Shareholding Pattern, Financial and information of the designated officials of the Company who are responsible for assisting and handling investor grievances for the benefit of all stakeholders of the Company etc.

DETAILS OF APPLICATON MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the year there are no Proceeding Pending against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM BANK AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

There is no difference between amount of valuation done at the time of one tome settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from bank and financial institution.

GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year. Your Directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: i. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act; ii. Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; iii. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and ESOS; iv. Annual Report and other compliances on Corporate Social Responsibility; v. There is no revision in the Board Report or Financial Statement; vi. No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future. vii. There is no application made neither any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

(31 of 2016) as at the end of the financial year. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors acknowledge the dedicated service of the employees of the Company during the year. They would also like to place on record their appreciation for the continued co-operation and support received by the Company during the year from bankers, financial institutions, business partners and other stakeholders.