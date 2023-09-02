Adjia Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

ECONOMIC OVERVIEW:

Global: Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades. The cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions in most regions, Russias invasion of Ukraine, and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic all weigh heavily on the outlook. Global growth is forecast to slow from 6.0 percent in 2021 to 3.2 percent in 2022 and 2.7 percent in 2023. This is the weakest growth profile since 2001 except for the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7 percent in 2021 to 8.8 percent in 2022 but to decline to 6.5 percent in 2023 and to 4.1 percent by 2024. Monetary policy should stay the course to restore price stability, and fiscal policy should aim to alleviate the cost-of-living pressures while maintaining a sufficiently tight stance aligned with monetary policy. Structural reforms can further support the fight against inflation by improving productivity and easing supply constraints, while multilateral cooperation is necessary for fast-tracking the green energy transition and preventing fragmentation.

Indian Economy: The Indian economy witnessed a cyclical slowdown owing to weak private consumption, sluggish manufacturing activities and muted investments. The Government of India announced various measures to revive the economy, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) complementing with an accommodative policy stance for most parts of the year. The Government also took significant steps such as a corporate tax rate cut and easing of credit, particularly for the stressed real estate and financial sector. The Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy is reckoned to have risen 7% in 2022-23, compared to 8.8% in 2021-22, with manufacturing GVA growth sliding to just 1.3% from 11.1% a year ago, despite a 4.5% rebound in the final quarter after six months of contraction.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Company is engaged in the business of offering augmented reality and virtual reality related services to various customers electronically. The Company has built technology and solutions for multiple areas of the business which enables one Company to increase efficiency and also provides dynamic pricing and sector specific approach. The Company endeavours to satisfy customers by continuous improvement through process innovation and quality maintenance. The aim is to grow the operations on PAN India basis and make the Companys brand as a well-known one name in industry.

OPPORTUNITIES

AR/VR Industry shall observe a rapid growth in the coming years. Also the demand for virtual reality shall be increased in near future and the Company intends to capitalize on such growth opportunities.

Indias software-as-a-service industry is growing twice the pace of the overall IT market.

THREATS

Economic uncertainty: Based on the current and future market environment, the demand can be volatile. During initial months of Year 2020, the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been rapidly spreading throughout the world, including India causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. Uncertainty in relation to continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on IT Industry and operations

Competitive activity: Significant competition in IT business from Indian and international companies, and the Company may be unsuccessful in competing against current and future competitors, which could have an adverse impact on the pricing of services as well as increase the costs associated with growing the customer base.

OUTLOOK

The global sourcing market continues to expand at a greater pace. According to the data shared, in the past 10 years, India has become the few of the first sourcing destinations across the globe; this alone accounts for around 55 % market share of the entire global services sourcing business in the tenure of 2017-18 which has a value of $ 185-190 Billion. Adding to this accomplishment, most of the Indian companies have installed approximately 1,000 global delivery centres in around 80 nations across the globe. With the consequential rise in numbers, India has become a hub and acquires around 75% of global talent. Consequently, the Company foresees the bright future in this industry.

RISKS & CONCERNS

Changing laws, rules and regulations and legal uncertainties, including adverse application of tax laws, may adversely affect the business and financial performance. Global economic and political factors that are beyond our control, influence forecasts and directly affect performance. These factors include interest rates, rates of economic growth, fiscal and monetary policies of governments, inflation, deflation, foreign exchange fluctuations, consumer credit availability, fluctuations in commodities markets, consumer debt levels, unemployment trends and other matters that influence consumer confidence, spending and tourism. Increasing volatility in financial markets may cause these factors to change with a greater degree of frequency and magnitude, which may negatively affect the stock prices. Timely and effective risk management is of prime importance to our continued success.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company maintains an adequate and effective Internal Control System, equivalent with its size and complexity. It believes that these systems provide, among other things, a reasonable assurance that transactions are executed with management authorization. It also ensures that they are recorded in all material respects to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with established accounting principles, along with the assets of the Company being adequately safeguarded against significant misuse or loss. This is supplemented through an extensive internal audit programme and periodic review by the management and the Audit Committee.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2023 is summarized below:

Particulars Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenue from Operations 14.85 9.26 Other Income 0.01 - Total Income 14.86 9.26 Total Expenses 23.80 25.90 Profit/(loss) before Tax (EBT) (8.94) (16.64) Provision for Income Tax - - (i) Current Tax (ii) Deferred Tax (iii) Tax of Earlier Year Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax (8.94) (16.64)

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Companys relations with the employees continued to be cordial and harmonious with its employees. It considers manpower as its assets and that people had been driving force for growth and expansion of the Company. The Company acknowledge that its principal assets is it employees. The Company has continued its efforts in building a diverse and inclusive workforce. The total number of employees on roll in the Company as on March 31, 2022 is 2. The Company will continue to create opportunity and ensure recruitment of diverse candidates without compromising on meritocracy.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

The Key Financial Ratios during Financial Year 2023 vis-?-vis Financial Year 2022 are as below:

Particulars Financial Year 2023 2022 Debtors Turnover 0.70 0.22 Inventory Turnover 0 0.00 Current Ratio 11.08 9.79 Interest Coverage Ratio -0.019 - Debt Equity Ratio 0.025 0.02 Operating Profit Margin -60.13% -179.59% Net Profit Margin -60.20% -179.59% Return on Net Worth -4.18% -7.47%

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this report describing the Companys objectives projections estimates and expectation may constitute "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumption and expectations of future events. These Statements are subject to certain risk and uncertainties. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumption and expectations are accurate or will be realized.

The actual results may different from those expressed or implied since the Companys operations are affected by many external and internal factors which are beyond the control of the management. Hence the Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward-looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments information or events.