|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|2 Sep 2023
|We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. on Saturday on September 02, 2023 which was commenced at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 102, Fairdeal House, Opp. Xaviers Ladies Hostel, Swastik Char Rasta, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad-380009, Gujarat, has inter alia; Outcome of 8th AGM of Adjia Technologies Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023) Scrutinizers report of 8th AGM of Adjia Technologies Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.10.2023)
