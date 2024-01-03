iifl-logo

Admach Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.99

2

0.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

17.04

3.73

1.78

Net Worth

22.03

5.73

1.99

Minority Interest

Debt

10.66

15.6

1.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

32.71

21.33

3.95

Fixed Assets

4.53

1.27

1.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.05

0

Networking Capital

26.72

19.88

2.8

Inventories

27.33

26.34

8.72

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.37

4.82

1.43

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.23

3.18

1.8

Sundry Creditors

-16.28

-10.46

-6.58

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.93

-4

-2.57

Cash

1.41

0.12

0.14

Total Assets

32.71

21.32

3.97

