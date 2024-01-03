Admach Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.99
2
0.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.04
3.73
1.78
Net Worth
22.03
5.73
1.99
Minority Interest
Debt
10.66
15.6
1.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
32.71
21.33
3.95
Fixed Assets
4.53
1.27
1.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.05
0
Networking Capital
26.72
19.88
2.8
Inventories
27.33
26.34
8.72
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.37
4.82
1.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.23
3.18
1.8
Sundry Creditors
-16.28
-10.46
-6.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.93
-4
-2.57
Cash
1.41
0.12
0.14
Total Assets
32.71
21.32
3.97
