Admach Systems Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LMW Ltd
LMW
14,986.5
|105.31
|16,010.08
|45.14
|0.2
|776.03
|2,743.63
Tega Industries Ltd
TEGA
1,910.05
|79.49
|14,349.77
|48.02
|0.09
|232.98
|411.89
Skipper Ltd
SKIPPER
434.15
|28.92
|4,901.73
|36.89
|0.02
|1,261.79
|112.42
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
KRN
730.75
|69.07
|4,542.09
|23.66
|0
|223.43
|86.1
The Anup Engineering Ltd
ANUP
2,176.6
|36.87
|4,360.05
|32.03
|0.78
|232.64
|316.52
No Record Found
