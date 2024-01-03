Advance Multitech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.16
0.86
0.95
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-0.69
-0.76
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.17
-0.38
Working capital
0.81
1.4
1.24
1.49
Other operating items
Operating
0.15
0.89
1.23
1.3
Capital expenditure
0
0.7
0
-0.03
Free cash flow
0.16
1.59
1.23
1.27
Equity raised
9.76
9.11
7.4
6.25
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.57
3.84
3.28
5.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.5
14.55
11.91
13.45
