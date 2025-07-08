Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.03
4.03
4.03
4.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.56
12.39
4.98
4.89
Net Worth
9.59
16.42
9.01
8.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.74
17.68
13.69
12.68
yoy growth (%)
-44.9
29.18
7.95
-20.91
Raw materials
-5.11
-11.95
-8.18
-7.71
As % of sales
52.52
67.61
59.78
60.83
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.73
-1.29
-1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
0.16
0.86
0.95
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-0.69
-0.76
Tax paid
0
-0.01
-0.17
-0.38
Working capital
0.81
1.4
1.24
1.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.9
29.18
7.95
-20.91
Op profit growth
-14.65
-36.54
22.88
-14.88
EBIT growth
-32.27
-54.85
11.22
20.11
Net profit growth
-94.92
-77.71
20.26
41.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
1,098.95
|90.9
|1,08,744.81
|276.9
|0.75
|3,354.16
|171.89
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
894.25
|129.41
|11,940.73
|30.15
|0.56
|447.9
|89
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
1,554.8
|20.11
|2,119.19
|19.31
|0.58
|149.07
|407.3
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
TINNARUBR
926.65
|38.67
|1,669.43
|10.43
|0.41
|128.82
|139.19
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
2,586.95
|35.89
|1,379.71
|21.31
|0.56
|155.65
|375.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Arvind Goenka
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aanchal Goenka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niral Sodavadiya
Non Executive Director
Himanshubhai Surendrabhai Shukla
Independent Director
Nishit Bharatbhai
Independent Director
Priyanka K. Gola
36 Kothari Market,
Kankaria Road,
Gujarat - 380022
Tel: 91-79-25454795/25450609
Website: http://www.advancemulti.com
Email: info@advancemulti.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Reports by Advance Multitech Ltd
