|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Shareholders Meeting- AGM On 30Th September 2024. Brief Proceedings of 45th AGM of Advance Multitech Limited held on 30th September, 2024 at 4 P.m. and concluded at 5 P.M. is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the 45th AGM of the members of company was duly convened on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through physical mode at factory of the company situated at plot no. 167, pirana road, Village: piplej, Ahmedabad in compliance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.