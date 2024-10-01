Shareholders Meeting- AGM On 30Th September 2024. Brief Proceedings of 45th AGM of Advance Multitech Limited held on 30th September, 2024 at 4 P.m. and concluded at 5 P.M. is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the 45th AGM of the members of company was duly convened on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through physical mode at factory of the company situated at plot no. 167, pirana road, Village: piplej, Ahmedabad in compliance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)