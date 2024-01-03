Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.74
17.68
13.69
12.68
yoy growth (%)
-44.9
29.18
7.95
-20.91
Raw materials
-5.11
-11.95
-8.18
-7.71
As % of sales
52.52
67.61
59.78
60.83
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.73
-1.29
-1.24
As % of sales
13.19
9.8
9.43
9.78
Other costs
-2.34
-2.82
-2.37
-2.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.03
15.97
17.32
17.56
Operating profit
0.99
1.16
1.84
1.49
OPM
10.23
6.6
13.45
11.81
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-0.69
-0.76
Interest expense
-0.42
-0.47
-0.56
-0.33
Other income
0.09
0.13
0.28
0.54
Profit before tax
0.01
0.16
0.86
0.95
Taxes
0
-0.01
-0.17
-0.38
Tax rate
-24.96
-9.03
-20.45
-39.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.15
0.68
0.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.15
0.68
0.57
yoy growth (%)
-94.92
-77.71
20.26
41.19
NPM
0.08
0.86
5.03
4.52
