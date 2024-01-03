iifl-logo
Advance Multitech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.74

17.68

13.69

12.68

yoy growth (%)

-44.9

29.18

7.95

-20.91

Raw materials

-5.11

-11.95

-8.18

-7.71

As % of sales

52.52

67.61

59.78

60.83

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.73

-1.29

-1.24

As % of sales

13.19

9.8

9.43

9.78

Other costs

-2.34

-2.82

-2.37

-2.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.03

15.97

17.32

17.56

Operating profit

0.99

1.16

1.84

1.49

OPM

10.23

6.6

13.45

11.81

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.65

-0.69

-0.76

Interest expense

-0.42

-0.47

-0.56

-0.33

Other income

0.09

0.13

0.28

0.54

Profit before tax

0.01

0.16

0.86

0.95

Taxes

0

-0.01

-0.17

-0.38

Tax rate

-24.96

-9.03

-20.45

-39.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.15

0.68

0.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.15

0.68

0.57

yoy growth (%)

-94.92

-77.71

20.26

41.19

NPM

0.08

0.86

5.03

4.52

