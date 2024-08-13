To

The Members of,

Advance Multitech Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present 45th Annual Report and the companys audited financial statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Brief description of the Companys working during the year/State of Companys affairs:

Figure for the current year was quite satisfactory. The consolidated revenue for the year is decreased by 9.80% to Rs. 7,84,15,516 as compared to Rs. 8,69,32,237 during the last year. The net loss after tax is Rs.682.41 lacs as compared to last years profit after tax of Rs.740.54 lacs.

Transfer to Reserves:

The opening balance of Reserves and Surplus is Rs. 1238.79 lacs. Loss of Rs. 682.41 lacs is transferred to Profit and loss. The Closing Balance of Reserves and Surplus is Rs. 556.39 lacs.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below: (Rs. In Lacs )

The Break-up of Profit is given as follows 31stMarch, 2024 31st March, 2023 Total Revenue 789.11 1607.27 Profit before Interest & Depreciation and (636.53) 833.42 Taxation Finance Cost 15.33 38.78 Depreciation 42.48 51.52 Total Expenditure 1483.45 864.15 Net Profit Before Taxation (694.34) 743.12 Current Tax - 4.25 Deferred Tax (7.68) (2.11) Net Profit After Taxation (682.41) 740.54

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources, your Directors do not recommend any dividend on equity shares of the Company.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, there was no change in the Companys issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital. on 31st March, 2024 it stood at Rs. 4,02,85,710/- divided into 40,76,781 equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each less Allotment of Arrears of Rs. 4,82,100/-. The Company has neither issued shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor issued shares (including sweat equity shares) to the employees or Directors of the Company, under any Scheme. No disclosure is required under Section 67(3)(c) of Companies Act, 2013 in respect of voting rights not exercised directly by the employees of the Company as the provisions of the said Section are not applicable.

FUTURE PROSPECTUS:

Due to buoyancy in the economy and favorable economic condition, the performance of the company will further improve in the years ahead.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report. There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

SUBSIDIARIES/ JOINT VENTURE/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

Company has no subsidiary/joint ventures/associate companies. As there are no subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures companies, no consolidated financial statements required to be given.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Your Directors Statement and confirm that:

i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for the year ended on that date.

iii) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care of the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

v) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

vi) the directors had devised proper systems to ensures compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

There is no significant or material contract or arrangement entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Your Directors draw attention of the members to Note 36 to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures.

COST AUDIT AND COST RECORDS:

The Provision of Cost audit and cost records is not applicable to the Company.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Corporate Governance provisions as stipulated in Chapter IV of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, is not applicable to the Company and hence nothing to report thereon.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES:

As the Companys net worth, turnover or net profits are below the limit prescribed under section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 and hence CSR is not applicable to your Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Your company has Risk Management Framework as approved by the Board of Directors which provides mechanism to identify, evaluate business risk and opportunities. The risk associated with the business of the Company, its root causes are reviewed and steps are taken to mitigate the same. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors also reviews the key risk associated with the business of the Company, the procedure adopted to assess the risk, efficacy and mitigation measures.

INSIDER TRADING POLICY:

The Policy provides the framework in dealing with securities of the Company. The Policy was revised and adopted effective April 01, 2019. The Insider trading policy was amended in line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018. The Key changes include, inter alia, change in definition of Designated Persons, Maintenance of digital database, internal controls and policy and procedure for inquiry in case of leak of UPSI.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL:

The Company has a good system of internal controls in all spheres of its activity. The internal control system is supplemented by effective internal audit being carried out by an external firm of Chartered Accountants. The Audit committee regularly reviews the findings of the internal auditors and effective steps to implement the suggestion / observation of the Auditors are taken and monitored regularly. In the opinion of the Board, an effective internal control system adequate to the size of the Company exists.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

During the year there is no changes took place amongst directors and key managerial personnel The Board of Directors of the company has various Executive and Non-Executive Directors including Independent Directors who have wide experience in different disciplines of corporate functioning.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Anchal Goenka (DIN 07145448) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Your directors recommend her reappointment.

After the financial year ended 2023-24, Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Nishit Bharatbhai Popat and Mrs. Priyanka K Gola in place of Mr. Nirish Parikh, Mr. Vivek Pareek amd Mr. Chetan Patel as Additional Director in the category of Non Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 13th August, 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders in the 45th Annual General Meeting. Mr. Pulkit Goenka has resigned as Non Executive Director w.e.f. 13th August, 2024.

Brief details of Director proposed to be re-appointed as required under regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations are provided in the Notice of Annual General meeting.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The terms and conditions of the Independent Directors are incorporated on the website of the Company www.advancemulti.com

COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ITS COMMITTEES:

Composition of Board

The Board of Directors has an optimum combination of Executive and Non-Executive Directors and Independent directors in accordance with the provisions of the Act. The composition of the Board of Directors of the company as on 31st March, 2024 is as under:

Sl. No . Name Designation Executive/ Non Executive 1. Mr. Goenka Arvind Chairman & Managing Director Executive 2. *Mr.Pulkit Goenka Non Independent Non Executive 3. Himanshubhai Surendrabhai Shukla Non Independent Non Executive 4. Ms. Aanchal Goenka Non Independent Non Executive 5. *Mr. Chetan Popatlal Patel Independent Director Non Executive 6. *Mr. Nirish Parikh Independent Director Non Executive 7. *Mr. Vivek Pareek Independent Director Non Executive

*Mr. Nirish Parikh has resigned as a Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 13/08/2024.

* Mr. Vivek Pareek has resigned as a Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 13/08/2024.

* Mr. Chetan Patel has resigned as a Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 13/08/2024.

* Mr. Pulkit Goenka has resigned as a Non-Executive Non- Independent Director w.e.f. 13/08/2024.

* Mr. Nishit Bharatbhai Popat is appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 13/08/2024. * Mrs. Priyanka K Gola is appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 13/08/2024.

None of the Directors hold office in more than 20 companies and in more than 10 public companies as prescribed under Section 165(1) of the Act. No Director holds Directorships in more than 7 listed companies. Further, none of the Non-Executive Directors serve as Independent Director in more than 7 listed companies as required under the Listing Regulations. The Managing Director does not serve as an Independent Director in any listed company.

06 (Six) Board meetings were held during the year in accordance with the provisions of the Act where due quorum were present in each meeting. The Agenda of the board meeting and notes of the agenda are circulated to the directors well in advance. The members of the board discussed each and every item of the agendas freely in detail. Dates of Board Meeting and No. of directors attending meeting are:

Sr. No. Date of meeting No. of directors present 1 24.05.2023 7 2 14.08.2023 7 3 08.11.2023 7 4 09.02.2024 7 5 16.02.2024 7 6 23.02.2024 7

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The company has an Audit Committee. The Composition of Committee is as under:

Sl . N o. Name of Members Member/ Chairman No. of Meeting entitled Number of meeting Attended 01 Mr. Nirish Parikh Chairman 4 4 02 Mr. Chetan Popatlal Patel Member 4 4 03 Mr. Himanshubhai Surendrabhai Shukla Member 4 4

The composition of committee inter alia meets with the requirement of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year under review, the audit committee met on 24.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 08.11.2023 & 09.02.2024.

FUNCTIONS AND POWERS OF AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Committee shall have discussions with the auditors periodically about internal control systems, the scope of audit including observation of the auditors and review of financial statement before their submission to the Board and discuss any related issue with internal and statutory auditors and the management of the company.

In discharging the function of the Audit Committee, the committee shall have the authority to investigate into any matter in relating to any terms specified in Section 177 or referred to it by the Board and duties, authority and powers referred to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015.

RESPONSIBILITY OF THE COMMITTEE:

The Committee may assign any matter of importance nature relating to the accounts, finance, taxation, inspection and investigation from time to tome and may require submitting a report to the Board on such matters within the stipulated time.

The committee on any matter relating to financial management including audit report shall submit a report to the Board from time to time.

The Board has accepted all the recommendation made by the Audit Committee.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Company has Nomination and Remuneration Committee: The Composition of Committee is in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. Members of the Committee are as under:

Sl. N o. Name of Members Member/Chair man No. of Meeti ng entitle d Numb er of meetin g Attend ed 01 Mr. Nirish Parikh Chairman 1 1 02 Mr. Chetan Popatlal Patel Member 1 1 04 Mr. Himanshub hai Surendrabh ai Shukla Member 1 1

During the year 1 (one) meeting of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee was held during the Financial year 2023-24 on 09th February, 2024.

The Committee shall have at least the following basic responsibilities:

To identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every directors performance. To formulate and review criteria that must be followed for determining qualification for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of director. To recommend the Board a policy relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees and to ensure compliance with the remuneration policy set forth by the Company. To propose to the Board the members that must form part of the Committee. To report on the systems and on the amount of the annual remuneration of directors and senior management.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Committee has Investor Grievance Committee as Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The composition of the Committee is in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013. The Composition of the Committee is as under:

Sl. No. Name of Members Member/Chair man No. of Meeting entitled Number of meeting Attended 01 Mr. Himanshubhai Surendrabhai Shukla Chairman 1 1 02 Mr. Vivek Ramesh Pareek Member 1 1 03 Mr. Nirish Parikh Member 1 1

During the Financial year, 1 (One) meeting of the Stakeholder Relationship Committee was held on 09th February, 2024. Requisite quorum was present during the meetings.

Basic Responsibilities of the Committee:

Considering and resolving the grievance of shareholders of the Company with respect to transfer of shares, non receipt of annual report etc. Ensuring expeditious share transfer process in line with the proceedings of the Share Transfer Committee. Evaluating performance and service standards of the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent of the Company. Providing guidance and making recommendation to improve service levels for investors.

Details of the Meeting and its attendance are given as under:

Board Meeti ng Audit Committ ee Nominatio n & Remunerati on Committee Stakehold ers Relationsh ip Committe e No. of Meetings held Attendance 6 4 1 1 Mr. Nirish J. Parikh 6 4 1 1 Mr. Himanshub hai Surendrabh ai Shukla 6 4 1 1 Mr. Pulkit Goenka 6 - - - Mr. Arvind Goenka 6 - - - Ms. Aanchal Goenka 6 - - - Mr. Vivek Pareek 6 - - 1 Mr. Chetan Popatlal Patel 6 4 1 -

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Various aspects of the Boards functioning were evaluated such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent directors have submitted their disclosure to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as to qualify for their appointment as an Independent Director under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and under the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges.

Note: All Independent Directors have not passed online proficiency self-assessment test for independent directors.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 164(2) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The Company has received the disclosure in Form DIR - 8 from its Directors being appointed or re-appointed and has noted that none of the Directors are disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 14(1) of Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

REMUNERATION TO DIRECTORS:

The remuneration paid to Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors are disclosed in the Extract to the Annual Return i.e. MGT 9 as available on the website of the company at www.advancemulti.com.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Company has vigil mechanism in force to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement if any. The mechanism ensures that strict confidentiality is maintained whilst dealing with the concern and also that no discrimination will be meted to any person for a genuinely raised concern. The Chairman of the Audit Committee may also be contacted by employees to report any suspected or concerned incident of fraud / misconduct.

The detail of the Policy has been posted on the website of the Company.

EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION ETC:

During the year there are no issue of equity shares with differential rights, no issue of sweat equity shares, no issue of employee stock options and no provision of money by company for purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of the employees, the details required to be given under various rules issued under the Companies Act 2013 is NIL.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

The Board has appointed Sourabh Patawari, Practicing Company Secretary to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-2024. The secretarial Audit Report for the financial year March 31, 2024 is annexed herewith as Annexure B to the Report. With respect to the observation of the Secretarial Auditor, the Board replies hereunder:-

1. Towards SEBI Circular on 100% of promoters holding in demat form, the Company has 96.452% of promoters holding in demat form.

Reply: Your directors submit that some of the promoters are in active promoter and one or two are death case. The Company has already taken step and been able to get 96.52% promoters holding in demat form. The process is on for getting rest of promoter shares in demat form and it will be completed very shortly.

2. The Company has NOT paid listing fees for the year 2023 2024.

Reply:

Due to suspension of securities, the Company has not paid the listing fees. The Company is under Process for revocation of suspension of securities and the same will be paid.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

In compliance with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Suresh R Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants., has been re- appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company till the conclusion of Annual General Meeting for the F. Y. 2026-27, as approved by the members at their Annual General Meeting held on 30, September, 2022.

There is no qualification or adverse remarks made by the auditors in their report.

No fraud has been reported by the auditors in their report.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

The Board of Directors has appointed Tibrewal Bhagat & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (M.No.: 125173) as Internal Auditors of the Company. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors in consultation with the Internal Auditors, formulate the scope, functioning periodicity and methodology for conducting the internal audit.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder.

The Company always endeavours to create and provide an environment that is free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. The Company has in place a robust policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace. The policy aims at prevention of harassment of employees as well as contractors and lays down the guidelines for identification, reporting and prevention of sexual harassment.

During the Financial Year 2023-2024, the Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment.

LOANS, GUARANTEE, INVESTMENTS AND SECURITY

Particulars of investment made, loans given etc are given in the financial statement (Please refer to Note 4 and 5 to financial statement). The Company has not provided any guarantee for the loans availed by others. The Company has not provided any security for the loans availed by others.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTIONS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Our industry is not heavy consumer of energy, further during the year under review the company made efforts to conserve energy through reduction consumption, the company will continue to endeavor of conserve energy and use it more efficiently. Particulars of Energy conservation and its use is given below:

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Electricity Purchase 1773701 2100039 Total Amount (Rs.) 18293067.80 19636639.61 Rate per unit (Rs.) 10.31 9.35

Company is having its own research & development facilities. The process of development is a continuous process resulting in development of new & import substitute products. Company is taking all appropriate measures to absolve the technology in its area of operation.

Particulars of Foreign exchange earnings and outgo is provided in the notes to the accounts. Members are requested to refer the same.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to provision of Section 92 (3) of provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and of Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 the extract of the annual return in form MGT-9 for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 is available on the website of the company at www.advancemulti.com.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND OTHER RELATED DISCLOSURES:

The Company has no employee drawing the remuneration of One Crore and two Lakh rupees or more or if employed for the part of the financial year was in receipt of remuneration of Eight lakh fifty thousand Rupees or more per month. However the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule, 5(1) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, is provided in Annexure C to the report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

As required by SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the Stock Exchange, the Management Discussion and Analysis report form part of the Annual Report and is annexed herewith as Annexure D.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The companys policy relating to appointment of directors, payment of managerial remuneration, directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished in Annexure E and is attached to this report.

DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits which fall under Chapter V and Section 73 to Section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DETAILS OF APPLICATIONS MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans from the Bank or Financial Institutions.

GENERAL SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

45th Annual General Meeting Venue Plot No. 167, Pirana Road, Village: Piplej, Ahmedabad Date September 30, 2024 Time 04:00 P.M. Book Closure From 24/09/2024 to 30/09/2024 (both days inclusive)

LISTING OF SHARES: BSE

Your Company is currently listed with BSE Ltd. The company has not paid listing fees for the year 2023-2024. The Company is suspended on BSE Portal. ISIN of the Company: INE875S01019.

REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENTS: (R & T) & SHARE TRANSFER SYSTEM

The company has appointed M/s. Bigshare Services Private Limited, A-802, Samudra Complex, off C G Road, Navrangpura, Near Girish Cold Drinks Ahmedabad 380009, Gujarat India.as Registrar and Transfer Agents for electronics shares. The average time taken in transfer of shares is 15 days provided documents are correct and valid in all respect. The depositories directly transfer the dematerialized shares to the beneficiaries.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their deep sense of gratitude to Banks for their continued support and cooperation. Our sincere thanks are also due to our esteemed customers, suppliers and finally to employees of the Company for their untiring efforts and commitment to their duties.