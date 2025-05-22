iifl-logo
Advance Multitech Ltd Board Meeting

CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024
09/07/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 May 202515 May 2025
Advance Multitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 22nd May 2025 at 4:00 p.m. to inter-alia consider and approve: 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March 2025 along with report of statutory Auditors. 2. Consider various other approvals and notings related to and required in the normal course of business and consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. With regard to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, inter-alia Thursday, 22nd May, 2025, at the registered office of the company, which commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m. and the Board considered the following agenda: 1. The Board Adopted Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2025 along with report of Statutory Auditors. 2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in terms of the Audit reports with unmodified opinion. 3. All other matter as per Agenda circulated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202531 Jan 2025
ADVANCE MULTITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13th February 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the company to inter-alia consider: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended as on 31st December 2024. 2. Any other business with the consent of the Chair. Further as required under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as intimated vide our letter dated December 31 2024 the trading window of the Company had been closed from January 1 2025 and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2024. Submission of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended as on 31st December, 2024 With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, Thursday, 13th February, 2025, at the registered office of the company, which commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:30 p.m. and the Board considered the following agenda along with other agenda: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended as on 31st December, 2024. 2. Other approvals and notings related to and required in the normal course of business. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited standalone financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th september 2024 along with Limited Review Report submitted by the auditor 1. In Compliance to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended as on 30th September, 2024. The copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report submitted by the statutory Auditor of the company is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ADVANCE MULTITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Unaudited Standalone Financial Results & limited review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2.Approve Notice of AGM 3.To decide day date & time of AGM 4.To note of Secretarial Audit Report 5.To Approve the Draft Directors Report for F.Y. ended on 31st March 2024 6.To Re-appoint Tibrewal Bhagat & Associates CA as an Internal Auditor of the Co. for the F.y. 2024-25 7.To Re-appoint M/s. Patawari & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor of the Co for the F.y. 2024-25 8.To appoint M/s Patawari & Associates. as scrutinizer for Evoting at the 45th AGM 9.To Appoint Nishit Popat & Priyanka Gola as an Add. director Non- Exe. & Independent of the Co w.e.f. 13th Aug 2024 10.To take Note of Resi. of Nirish Parikh Vivek Pareek & Chetan Patel as Non-Executive ID of the Co. w.e.f. 13th Aug 2024 11.To take Note of Resi. of Mr. Pulkit Goenka as Non-Executive Non-ID of the Co. w.e.f. 13th Aug 2024 12.To discuss matters related to the AGM 13.Any other business with the consent of the Chair 1. In compliance to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (Q1). The copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report. Other Agenda as approved by the Board is attached below in the outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

