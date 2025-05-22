Board Meeting 22 May 2025 15 May 2025

Advance Multitech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 22nd May 2025 at 4:00 p.m. to inter-alia consider and approve: 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March 2025 along with report of statutory Auditors. 2. Consider various other approvals and notings related to and required in the normal course of business and consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. With regard to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, inter-alia Thursday, 22nd May, 2025, at the registered office of the company, which commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m. and the Board considered the following agenda: 1. The Board Adopted Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2025 along with report of Statutory Auditors. 2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in terms of the Audit reports with unmodified opinion. 3. All other matter as per Agenda circulated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 31 Jan 2025

ADVANCE MULTITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13th February 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the company to inter-alia consider: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended as on 31st December 2024. 2. Any other business with the consent of the Chair. Further as required under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as intimated vide our letter dated December 31 2024 the trading window of the Company had been closed from January 1 2025 and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2024. Submission of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended as on 31st December, 2024 With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, Thursday, 13th February, 2025, at the registered office of the company, which commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:30 p.m. and the Board considered the following agenda along with other agenda: 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended as on 31st December, 2024. 2. Other approvals and notings related to and required in the normal course of business. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Unaudited standalone financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th september 2024 along with Limited Review Report submitted by the auditor 1. In Compliance to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended as on 30th September, 2024. The copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report submitted by the statutory Auditor of the company is enclosed (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024