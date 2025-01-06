iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

188.1
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Advance Petroch. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.37

0.07

0.09

0.15

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.16

-0.18

-0.17

Tax paid

-0.09

0

-0.01

-0.06

Working capital

0.54

8.88

1.43

-0.27

Other operating items

Operating

0.6

-0.09

1.33

-0.36

Capital expenditure

1.19

-0.04

0.45

0.04

Free cash flow

1.79

-0.14

1.78

-0.31

Equity raised

2.2

1.94

1.67

1.5

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.21

4.08

4.42

2.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.2

5.88

7.87

3.88

