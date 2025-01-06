Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.37
0.07
0.09
0.15
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.16
-0.18
-0.17
Tax paid
-0.09
0
-0.01
-0.06
Working capital
0.54
8.88
1.43
-0.27
Other operating items
Operating
0.6
-0.09
1.33
-0.36
Capital expenditure
1.19
-0.04
0.45
0.04
Free cash flow
1.79
-0.14
1.78
-0.31
Equity raised
2.2
1.94
1.67
1.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.21
4.08
4.42
2.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.2
5.88
7.87
3.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.