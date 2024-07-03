iifl-logo-icon 1
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Share Price

198
(-3.93%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open200
  • Day's High200
  • 52 Wk High330
  • Prev. Close206.1
  • Day's Low198
  • 52 Wk Low 155
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E83.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.75
  • EPS2.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.82
  • Div. Yield0
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

200

Prev. Close

206.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

200

Day's Low

198

52 Week's High

330

52 Week's Low

155

Book Value

40.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.82

P/E

83.9

EPS

2.36

Divi. Yield

0

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.80%

Non-Promoter- 51.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.84

2.62

1.67

1.38

Net Worth

3.74

3.52

2.57

2.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.44

13.89

12.74

8.84

yoy growth (%)

25.48

9.1

43.99

-15.82

Raw materials

-12.29

-10.39

-9.4

-5.94

As % of sales

70.51

74.78

73.83

67.13

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.12

-0.96

-0.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.37

0.07

0.09

0.15

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.16

-0.18

-0.17

Tax paid

-0.09

0

-0.01

-0.06

Working capital

0.54

8.88

1.43

-0.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.48

9.1

43.99

-15.82

Op profit growth

30.5

8.17

-4.75

5.85

EBIT growth

29.31

14.47

0.89

8.15

Net profit growth

276.61

-12.61

-0.88

19.4

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Advance Petrochemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Arvind Goenka

Non Executive Director

Aanchal Arvind Goenka.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohit Aaswa

Chairman & Managing Director

Pulkit Goenka

Independent Director

Akshat Shukla

Non Executive Director

Palak Tapas Relia

Independent Director

Sujal Shah

Independent Director

Srinivasan Vishvanathan

Non Executive Director

Varun Berry

Independent Director

Harshil B Vadodariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Advance Petrochemicals Ltd

Summary

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is a pioneer manufacturing company & supplier of surface Active agent (Surfactant or Emulsifier), Solvents, Alkyl Aryl Ethanolamine, Ethanolamine, Automotive products & Aircraft chemicals.The company is supplying products to various industries like Textile, Mineral oil, Pesticide, Leather, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Man made fabric, Paint, Automobile, Aircraft, Refinary, etc., as a raw material or an Auxiliary chemical. The company had started as a partnership concern & formed as a public limited company in 1985. Initially, the company had concentrated on textile & leather industries but gradually it started manufacturing various products based upon Ethylene Oxide.The companys products include automobile products, surfactants, amines, solvents, aircraft chemicals, fire resistant fluids, and rubber products. Its products are used in automobile, aircraft, textile, refinery, crude oil, leather, pesticide, paint, lubricant, wood, masonry, food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, metal, construction, power plant, mineral industries, and mine.Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a subsidiary company of Advance group, which is engaged in many type of business activities in various field like Rubber, Textile Processing, Textile weaving, Rubber belt, Conveyor belt, Rubber Coated fabric & Rubber Sheet, etc. The group is also dealing in Indian medicinal & food additive herbs.During the year 1995-1996, the company received firm order for supplies of 100 MT break Fluid from Mahind
Company FAQs

What is the Advance Petrochemicals Ltd share price today?

The Advance Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹198 today.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹17.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is 83.9 and 4.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹155 and ₹330 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd?

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.43%, 3 Years at 70.57%, 1 Year at 10.34%, 6 Month at -27.63%, 3 Month at -31.49% and 1 Month at -28.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.20 %

