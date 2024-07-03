Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹200
Prev. Close₹206.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹200
Day's Low₹198
52 Week's High₹330
52 Week's Low₹155
Book Value₹40.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.82
P/E83.9
EPS2.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.84
2.62
1.67
1.38
Net Worth
3.74
3.52
2.57
2.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.44
13.89
12.74
8.84
yoy growth (%)
25.48
9.1
43.99
-15.82
Raw materials
-12.29
-10.39
-9.4
-5.94
As % of sales
70.51
74.78
73.83
67.13
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.12
-0.96
-0.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.37
0.07
0.09
0.15
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.16
-0.18
-0.17
Tax paid
-0.09
0
-0.01
-0.06
Working capital
0.54
8.88
1.43
-0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.48
9.1
43.99
-15.82
Op profit growth
30.5
8.17
-4.75
5.85
EBIT growth
29.31
14.47
0.89
8.15
Net profit growth
276.61
-12.61
-0.88
19.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Arvind Goenka
Non Executive Director
Aanchal Arvind Goenka.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohit Aaswa
Chairman & Managing Director
Pulkit Goenka
Independent Director
Akshat Shukla
Non Executive Director
Palak Tapas Relia
Independent Director
Sujal Shah
Independent Director
Srinivasan Vishvanathan
Non Executive Director
Varun Berry
Independent Director
Harshil B Vadodariya
Reports by Advance Petrochemicals Ltd
Summary
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is a pioneer manufacturing company & supplier of surface Active agent (Surfactant or Emulsifier), Solvents, Alkyl Aryl Ethanolamine, Ethanolamine, Automotive products & Aircraft chemicals.The company is supplying products to various industries like Textile, Mineral oil, Pesticide, Leather, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Man made fabric, Paint, Automobile, Aircraft, Refinary, etc., as a raw material or an Auxiliary chemical. The company had started as a partnership concern & formed as a public limited company in 1985. Initially, the company had concentrated on textile & leather industries but gradually it started manufacturing various products based upon Ethylene Oxide.The companys products include automobile products, surfactants, amines, solvents, aircraft chemicals, fire resistant fluids, and rubber products. Its products are used in automobile, aircraft, textile, refinery, crude oil, leather, pesticide, paint, lubricant, wood, masonry, food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, metal, construction, power plant, mineral industries, and mine.Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a subsidiary company of Advance group, which is engaged in many type of business activities in various field like Rubber, Textile Processing, Textile weaving, Rubber belt, Conveyor belt, Rubber Coated fabric & Rubber Sheet, etc. The group is also dealing in Indian medicinal & food additive herbs.During the year 1995-1996, the company received firm order for supplies of 100 MT break Fluid from Mahind
Read More
The Advance Petrochemicals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹198 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹17.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is 83.9 and 4.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Advance Petrochemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is ₹155 and ₹330 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.43%, 3 Years at 70.57%, 1 Year at 10.34%, 6 Month at -27.63%, 3 Month at -31.49% and 1 Month at -28.25%.
