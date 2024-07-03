Summary

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is a pioneer manufacturing company & supplier of surface Active agent (Surfactant or Emulsifier), Solvents, Alkyl Aryl Ethanolamine, Ethanolamine, Automotive products & Aircraft chemicals.The company is supplying products to various industries like Textile, Mineral oil, Pesticide, Leather, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Man made fabric, Paint, Automobile, Aircraft, Refinary, etc., as a raw material or an Auxiliary chemical. The company had started as a partnership concern & formed as a public limited company in 1985. Initially, the company had concentrated on textile & leather industries but gradually it started manufacturing various products based upon Ethylene Oxide.The companys products include automobile products, surfactants, amines, solvents, aircraft chemicals, fire resistant fluids, and rubber products. Its products are used in automobile, aircraft, textile, refinery, crude oil, leather, pesticide, paint, lubricant, wood, masonry, food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, metal, construction, power plant, mineral industries, and mine.Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a subsidiary company of Advance group, which is engaged in many type of business activities in various field like Rubber, Textile Processing, Textile weaving, Rubber belt, Conveyor belt, Rubber Coated fabric & Rubber Sheet, etc. The group is also dealing in Indian medicinal & food additive herbs.During the year 1995-1996, the company received firm order for supplies of 100 MT break Fluid from Mahind

