Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Company Summary

206.4
(4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:03:00 PM

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Summary

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd is a pioneer manufacturing company & supplier of surface Active agent (Surfactant or Emulsifier), Solvents, Alkyl Aryl Ethanolamine, Ethanolamine, Automotive products & Aircraft chemicals.The company is supplying products to various industries like Textile, Mineral oil, Pesticide, Leather, Paper, Pharmaceutical, Man made fabric, Paint, Automobile, Aircraft, Refinary, etc., as a raw material or an Auxiliary chemical. The company had started as a partnership concern & formed as a public limited company in 1985. Initially, the company had concentrated on textile & leather industries but gradually it started manufacturing various products based upon Ethylene Oxide.The companys products include automobile products, surfactants, amines, solvents, aircraft chemicals, fire resistant fluids, and rubber products. Its products are used in automobile, aircraft, textile, refinery, crude oil, leather, pesticide, paint, lubricant, wood, masonry, food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, metal, construction, power plant, mineral industries, and mine.Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a subsidiary company of Advance group, which is engaged in many type of business activities in various field like Rubber, Textile Processing, Textile weaving, Rubber belt, Conveyor belt, Rubber Coated fabric & Rubber Sheet, etc. The group is also dealing in Indian medicinal & food additive herbs.During the year 1995-1996, the company received firm order for supplies of 100 MT break Fluid from Mahindra and Mahindra Limited. During the year 2001-2002, the company developed a high Flesh Point Decing Inhabitor for Defence. During the year, the company also developed a perfuming product named Phenyle. During the year 2003-2004, the company executed of some huge orders for supply of Break Fluid. During the year, the company developed - 65 Coolant and Flame Proof Hydraulic Fluid used in defence and mining industries respectively. During the year 2006-2007, a major fire occurred inside the factory premises of the company due to explosion in the distillation tank, which caused a heavy damage to Plant of the company, and most of stocks have been destroyed. There were also some casualty happened.

