Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today, Tuesday, 12th November, 2024, at the registered office of the company, which commenced at 05:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. and the Board considered the following agenda along with other agenda: 1. In Compliance to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half year ended as on 30th September, 2024. The copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report submitted by the statutory Auditor of the company is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ADVANCE PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results & limited review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2.To decide day date and time of AGM 3.To take note of Secretarial Audit Report 4.To Approve the Draft Directors Report for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 5.To Re-appoint Tibrewal Bhagat & Associates CA as an Internal Auditor of co for the FY 2024-25 6.To Re-appoint M/s. Patawari & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of co for FY 2024-25 7.To appoint M/s Patawari & Associates as scrutinizer for E-voting at 39th AGM 8.To Consider and Appoint Mr. Harshil Vadodariya as an Additional director (Non- Executive & Independent) of co. w.e.f. 13th August 2024; 9.To take the Note of Resignation of Mr. Nirish Parikh as Non-Executive Independent Director of co w.e.f. 13th August 2024 10.To discuss the matters related to AGM 11.To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman Resignation of Mr. Nirish Jagabhai Parikh as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

ADVANCE PETROCHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With regard to above this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 at 05:30 p.m. to inter-alia consider and approve: 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March 2024 along with report of statutory Auditors. 2. Any other business with the consent of the Chair. Further as required under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and as intimated vide our letter dated March 30 2024 the trading window of the Company had been closed from April 1 2024 and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. With regard to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors was held today inter-alia Friday, 24th May, 2024, at the registered office of the company, which commenced at 05:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:00 p.m. and the Board considered the following agenda along with other agenda: 1. The Board Adopted Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2024 along with report of statutory Auditors. 2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in terms of the Audit reports with unmodified opinion. 3. All other matter as per Agenda circulated. Kindly consider the above Disclosures as per applicable regulation of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024