|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.44
13.89
12.74
8.84
yoy growth (%)
25.48
9.1
43.99
-15.82
Raw materials
-12.29
-10.39
-9.4
-5.94
As % of sales
70.51
74.78
73.83
67.13
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.12
-0.96
-0.76
As % of sales
7.33
8.11
7.55
8.64
Other costs
-2.67
-1.46
-1.52
-1.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.33
10.55
12
14.22
Operating profit
1.18
0.91
0.84
0.88
OPM
6.8
6.54
6.6
9.98
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.16
-0.18
-0.17
Interest expense
-0.71
-0.77
-0.64
-0.57
Other income
0.12
0.1
0.07
0.02
Profit before tax
0.37
0.07
0.09
0.15
Taxes
-0.09
0
-0.01
-0.06
Tax rate
-25.78
-1.27
-11.32
-44.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.27
0.07
0.08
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.27
0.07
0.08
0.08
yoy growth (%)
276.61
-12.61
-0.88
19.4
NPM
1.59
0.53
0.66
0.96
