iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

188.1
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:47:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Petrochemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17.44

13.89

12.74

8.84

yoy growth (%)

25.48

9.1

43.99

-15.82

Raw materials

-12.29

-10.39

-9.4

-5.94

As % of sales

70.51

74.78

73.83

67.13

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.12

-0.96

-0.76

As % of sales

7.33

8.11

7.55

8.64

Other costs

-2.67

-1.46

-1.52

-1.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.33

10.55

12

14.22

Operating profit

1.18

0.91

0.84

0.88

OPM

6.8

6.54

6.6

9.98

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.16

-0.18

-0.17

Interest expense

-0.71

-0.77

-0.64

-0.57

Other income

0.12

0.1

0.07

0.02

Profit before tax

0.37

0.07

0.09

0.15

Taxes

-0.09

0

-0.01

-0.06

Tax rate

-25.78

-1.27

-11.32

-44.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.27

0.07

0.08

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.27

0.07

0.08

0.08

yoy growth (%)

276.61

-12.61

-0.88

19.4

NPM

1.59

0.53

0.66

0.96

Advance Petroch. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Advance Petrochemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.