|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to the Provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, We enclose herewith a summary of Proceedings of the 39th AGM of the Company held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at the factory of the company situated at Plot no. 167, Pirana road, village Piplej, Ahmedabad gujarat India As per requirement of regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the proceedings of 39th AGM of the company are enclosed herewith as Annexure-I (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) With reference to the above captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the 39th AGM of the members of company was duly converted on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 02:00 p.m. (IST) through physical mode at factory of the company situated at plot no. 167, pirana road, village: piplej, ahmedabad in compliance with the circulars issued by MCA and SEBI (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)
