Aelea Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

317.95
(6.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.31

16.48

16.18

15.24

Net Worth

23.31

16.53

16.23

15.29

Minority Interest

Debt

40.77

33.27

21.31

10.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.41

0.04

0

0.08

Total Liabilities

64.49

49.84

37.54

26.33

Fixed Assets

35.36

36.13

27.33

12.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.66

0.66

0.66

0.66

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.99

0

Networking Capital

28.38

12.41

8.55

12.87

Inventories

24.72

19.92

5.55

13.72

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

14.54

9.29

11.59

8.9

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.56

9.01

8.27

9.05

Sundry Creditors

-6.82

-19.32

-9.83

-17.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.62

-6.49

-7.03

-1.04

Cash

0.11

0.64

0.01

0.18

Total Assets

64.51

49.84

37.54

26.33

