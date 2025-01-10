Aelea Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.31
16.48
16.18
15.24
Net Worth
23.31
16.53
16.23
15.29
Minority Interest
Debt
40.77
33.27
21.31
10.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.41
0.04
0
0.08
Total Liabilities
64.49
49.84
37.54
26.33
Fixed Assets
35.36
36.13
27.33
12.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.66
0.66
0.66
0.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.99
0
Networking Capital
28.38
12.41
8.55
12.87
Inventories
24.72
19.92
5.55
13.72
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.54
9.29
11.59
8.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.56
9.01
8.27
9.05
Sundry Creditors
-6.82
-19.32
-9.83
-17.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.62
-6.49
-7.03
-1.04
Cash
0.11
0.64
0.01
0.18
Total Assets
64.51
49.84
37.54
26.33
