Aelea Commodities Ltd Share Price

294.65
(3.06%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open292
  • Day's High306.95
  • 52 Wk High306.95
  • Prev. Close285.9
  • Day's Low288.5
  • 52 Wk Low 156.75
  • Turnover (lac)403.08
  • P/E88.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.48
  • EPS3.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)600.17
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Aelea Commodities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

292

Prev. Close

285.9

Turnover(Lac.)

403.08

Day's High

306.95

Day's Low

288.5

52 Week's High

306.95

52 Week's Low

156.75

Book Value

36.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

600.17

P/E

88.22

EPS

3.34

Divi. Yield

0

Aelea Commodities Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Aelea Commodities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Aelea Commodities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:20 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.66%

Non-Promoter- 13.83%

Institutions: 13.83%

Non-Institutions: 22.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aelea Commodities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15

0.05

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.31

16.48

16.18

15.24

Net Worth

23.31

16.53

16.23

15.29

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

142.37

108.95

102.76

475.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

142.37

108.95

102.76

475.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.16

1.2

2.75

0.48

Aelea Commodities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aelea Commodities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aelea Commodities Ltd

Summary

Aelea Commodities Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name and style of Aelea Commodities Private Limited on November 05, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, Company converted into Public Limited Company, the name of Company was changed to Aelea Commodities Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The foundation of the Company was laid down by the Promoter, Ashok Patel in 2018, with the objective trading in agriculture products. Primarily Company was engaged in Trading of Sugar, Cashew and Pulses. Thereafter in 2021, it setup Cashew processing unit in Surat, Gujarat, and started the business of processing of Cashews. Cashew processing plant has a robust operational capacity of processing 40 metric tons per day. The Company specializes in the comprehensive processing and trading of cashews, catering to both the B2B and B2C markets. As a versatile enterprise, Company is deeply entrenched in the processing and trading of cashews, while also actively engaged in the trading of a diverse range of commodities such as Sugar, Pulses, Soybean, Rice, Wheat Flour, and more. Their operational strategy revolves around two distinct models, namely Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customer (B2C). In the realm of cashews, it has established a presence in both B2B and B2C segments, to cat
Company FAQs

What is the Aelea Commodities Ltd share price today?

The Aelea Commodities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹294.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aelea Commodities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aelea Commodities Ltd is ₹600.17 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aelea Commodities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aelea Commodities Ltd is 88.22 and 8.08 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aelea Commodities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aelea Commodities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aelea Commodities Ltd is ₹156.75 and ₹306.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aelea Commodities Ltd?

Aelea Commodities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 70.07%, 3 Month at 57.78% and 1 Month at 30.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aelea Commodities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aelea Commodities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.66 %
Institutions - 13.83 %
Public - 22.50 %

