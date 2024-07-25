Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹292
Prev. Close₹285.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹403.08
Day's High₹306.95
Day's Low₹288.5
52 Week's High₹306.95
52 Week's Low₹156.75
Book Value₹36.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)600.17
P/E88.22
EPS3.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15
0.05
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.31
16.48
16.18
15.24
Net Worth
23.31
16.53
16.23
15.29
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
142.37
108.95
102.76
475.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
142.37
108.95
102.76
475.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.16
1.2
2.75
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Aelea Commodities Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name and style of Aelea Commodities Private Limited on November 05, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, Company converted into Public Limited Company, the name of Company was changed to Aelea Commodities Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The foundation of the Company was laid down by the Promoter, Ashok Patel in 2018, with the objective trading in agriculture products. Primarily Company was engaged in Trading of Sugar, Cashew and Pulses. Thereafter in 2021, it setup Cashew processing unit in Surat, Gujarat, and started the business of processing of Cashews. Cashew processing plant has a robust operational capacity of processing 40 metric tons per day. The Company specializes in the comprehensive processing and trading of cashews, catering to both the B2B and B2C markets. As a versatile enterprise, Company is deeply entrenched in the processing and trading of cashews, while also actively engaged in the trading of a diverse range of commodities such as Sugar, Pulses, Soybean, Rice, Wheat Flour, and more. Their operational strategy revolves around two distinct models, namely Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customer (B2C). In the realm of cashews, it has established a presence in both B2B and B2C segments, to cat
The Aelea Commodities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹294.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aelea Commodities Ltd is ₹600.17 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aelea Commodities Ltd is 88.22 and 8.08 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aelea Commodities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aelea Commodities Ltd is ₹156.75 and ₹306.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Aelea Commodities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 70.07%, 3 Month at 57.78% and 1 Month at 30.38%.
