Summary

Aelea Commodities Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name and style of Aelea Commodities Private Limited on November 05, 2018 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, Company converted into Public Limited Company, the name of Company was changed to Aelea Commodities Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated February 28, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.The foundation of the Company was laid down by the Promoter, Ashok Patel in 2018, with the objective trading in agriculture products. Primarily Company was engaged in Trading of Sugar, Cashew and Pulses. Thereafter in 2021, it setup Cashew processing unit in Surat, Gujarat, and started the business of processing of Cashews. Cashew processing plant has a robust operational capacity of processing 40 metric tons per day. The Company specializes in the comprehensive processing and trading of cashews, catering to both the B2B and B2C markets. As a versatile enterprise, Company is deeply entrenched in the processing and trading of cashews, while also actively engaged in the trading of a diverse range of commodities such as Sugar, Pulses, Soybean, Rice, Wheat Flour, and more. Their operational strategy revolves around two distinct models, namely Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customer (B2C). In the realm of cashews, it has established a presence in both B2B and B2C segments, to cat

