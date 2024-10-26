|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Aelea Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Half Yearly Results and other General Purposes Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|Aelea Commodities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 28th August 2024 inter-alia to consider approve & take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March 2024. Adoption of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.