Agnite Education Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
39.33
39.33
39.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
670.87
672.91
681.43
Net Worth
710.2
712.24
720.76
Minority Interest
Debt
663.69
663.37
509.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.76
1.43
1.62
Total Liabilities
1,375.65
1,377.04
1,231.39
Fixed Assets
101.62
95.44
98.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
125.09
125.09
129.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.14
Networking Capital
1,145.09
1,150.74
963.53
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,670.97
1,699.84
1,145.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
267.91
254.15
266.98
Sundry Creditors
-743.77
-756.34
-305.65
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-50.02
-46.91
-143.3
Cash
3.85
5.77
39.77
Total Assets
1,375.65
1,377.04
1,231.39
