Agnite Education Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
Gross Sales
2,903.93
4,704.97
2,217.25
589.34
200
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,903.93
4,704.97
2,217.25
589.34
200
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.34
27.15
11.89
8.27
0.37
Total Income
2,945.28
4,732.12
2,229.14
597.61
200.38
Total Expenditure
2,786.31
4,337.64
1,859.35
435.76
129.42
PBIDT
158.97
394.48
369.79
161.86
70.95
Interest
65.37
49.15
7.57
3.75
0.75
PBDT
93.59
345.33
362.22
158.11
70.2
Depreciation
1.98
6.15
60.36
45.27
19.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.4
10.35
19.18
3.84
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
89.22
328.83
282.6
108.98
50.4
Minority Interest After NP
-0.81
38.25
34.47
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
90.02
290.57
248.11
108.98
50.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
90.02
290.57
248.11
108.98
50.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.53
18.47
17.4
12.42
13.31
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.34
39.34
171.66
87.76
37.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
14,70,58,704
14,70,58,704
14,70,58,496
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
74.76
74.76
85.66
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.47
8.38
16.67
27.46
35.47
PBDTM(%)
3.22
7.33
16.33
26.82
35.1
PATM(%)
3.07
6.98
12.74
18.49
25.19
