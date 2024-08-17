Agnite Education Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Sept-2008
|Mar-2008
|Sept-2007
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
932.66
2,098.06
3,603.42
2,972.62
2,167.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
932.66
2,098.06
3,603.42
2,972.62
2,167.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-7.61
39.88
48.52
11.22
10.75
Total Income
925.05
2,137.93
3,651.94
2,983.84
2,178.46
Total Expenditure
942.45
1,999.5
3,505.21
2,740.89
1,912.58
PBIDT
-17.38
138.44
146.72
242.94
265.88
Interest
10.19
46.84
26.56
18.54
26.5
PBDT
-27.59
91.58
120.16
224.38
239.38
Depreciation
7.4
1.4
10.64
3.2
-5.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.76
2.34
34.02
6.9
18.2
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.77
Reported Profit After Tax
-41.77
87.83
75.55
214.22
227.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
3.98
25.56
40.16
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-41.77
87.83
71.56
188.66
186.86
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-41.77
87.83
71.56
188.66
186.86
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
4.46
0
12.47
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.34
39.34
39.34
34.33
171.66
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
14,70,58,704
0
14,70,58,704
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
74.76
0
85.66
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.86
6.59
4.07
8.17
12.26
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.47
4.18
2.09
7.2
10.47
