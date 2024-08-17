iifl-logo-icon 1
Agnite Education Ltd Half Yearly Results

0.47
(-2.08%)
Mar 20, 2013

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Sept-2008Mar-2008Sept-2007Mar-2007

Gross Sales

932.66

2,098.06

3,603.42

2,972.62

2,167.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

932.66

2,098.06

3,603.42

2,972.62

2,167.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-7.61

39.88

48.52

11.22

10.75

Total Income

925.05

2,137.93

3,651.94

2,983.84

2,178.46

Total Expenditure

942.45

1,999.5

3,505.21

2,740.89

1,912.58

PBIDT

-17.38

138.44

146.72

242.94

265.88

Interest

10.19

46.84

26.56

18.54

26.5

PBDT

-27.59

91.58

120.16

224.38

239.38

Depreciation

7.4

1.4

10.64

3.2

-5.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

6.76

2.34

34.02

6.9

18.2

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.77

Reported Profit After Tax

-41.77

87.83

75.55

214.22

227.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

3.98

25.56

40.16

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-41.77

87.83

71.56

188.66

186.86

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-41.77

87.83

71.56

188.66

186.86

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

4.46

0

12.47

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.34

39.34

39.34

34.33

171.66

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

14,70,58,704

0

14,70,58,704

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

74.76

0

85.66

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.86

6.59

4.07

8.17

12.26

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-4.47

4.18

2.09

7.2

10.47

