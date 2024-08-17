Summary

Teledate informatics Ltd is a global software solutions company providing enterprise-wide solutions for the Marine, Educational and Utility sectors. The company was founded by K Padmanabhan, a marine Engineer by profession and his associates in 1990 and since then, the company has emerged as a global leader in its markets. Intially it was unable to establish a strong presence in the overseas market but, the company overcame the deficiencies in the year 2001-2002 by entering into a MOU with Tele data Marine Systems LLC and Teledata Systems and Services, USA for marketing companies products as Agents . The major clients of the company are Chartworld Shipping Corporation, MSC Ship Management HK Ltd, Anglo-Eastern (UK) Ltd, Qutar Shipping Co, Public schools of Tarrytowns, Regis High School, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School, Masterbulk PTE Ltd. and Salamis Tours Ltd.Transworld Information Systems Inc, USA, Bitech International L.L.C Dubai U.A.E, Bitech International Pte Ltd, Singapore and Insoft Systems Pte Ltd are the subsidiaries of the companyThe companies plant is located at Nungambakkam, Chennai and its development center at Kilpauk Chennai.The company has received Certificate of Approval for ISO 9001-2000 from LRQA Ltd. It has also obtained prestigious SEI CMM Level 3 certification. The company is recognized and registered as a software developer by World Bank. It is also registered with UNESCO for its services.During 2000-01, the company officially launched the flagship prod

