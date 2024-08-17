iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agnite Education Ltd Share Price

0.47
(-2.08%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Agnite Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.46

Prev. Close

0.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

0.49

Day's Low

0.46

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

34.87

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Agnite Education Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Agnite Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Agnite Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:20 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.22%

Non-Promoter- 83.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 83.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Agnite Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

39.33

39.33

39.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

670.87

672.91

681.43

Net Worth

710.2

712.24

720.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005

Gross Sales

3,030.72

6,576.04

3,135.57

1,037.85

339.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,030.72

6,576.04

3,135.57

1,037.85

339.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.27

59.74

19.56

12.82

0.11

View Annually Results

Agnite Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Agnite Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

K Balasubramanian

Managing Director

K Padmanabhan

Director

N Sakthivel

Director

M Seetharaman

Director

R Ravichandran

Company Secretary

N Ramanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agnite Education Ltd

Summary

Teledate informatics Ltd is a global software solutions company providing enterprise-wide solutions for the Marine, Educational and Utility sectors. The company was founded by K Padmanabhan, a marine Engineer by profession and his associates in 1990 and since then, the company has emerged as a global leader in its markets. Intially it was unable to establish a strong presence in the overseas market but, the company overcame the deficiencies in the year 2001-2002 by entering into a MOU with Tele data Marine Systems LLC and Teledata Systems and Services, USA for marketing companies products as Agents . The major clients of the company are Chartworld Shipping Corporation, MSC Ship Management HK Ltd, Anglo-Eastern (UK) Ltd, Qutar Shipping Co, Public schools of Tarrytowns, Regis High School, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School, Masterbulk PTE Ltd. and Salamis Tours Ltd.Transworld Information Systems Inc, USA, Bitech International L.L.C Dubai U.A.E, Bitech International Pte Ltd, Singapore and Insoft Systems Pte Ltd are the subsidiaries of the companyThe companies plant is located at Nungambakkam, Chennai and its development center at Kilpauk Chennai.The company has received Certificate of Approval for ISO 9001-2000 from LRQA Ltd. It has also obtained prestigious SEI CMM Level 3 certification. The company is recognized and registered as a software developer by World Bank. It is also registered with UNESCO for its services.During 2000-01, the company officially launched the flagship prod
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Agnite Education Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.