Agnite Education Ltd Summary

Teledate informatics Ltd is a global software solutions company providing enterprise-wide solutions for the Marine, Educational and Utility sectors. The company was founded by K Padmanabhan, a marine Engineer by profession and his associates in 1990 and since then, the company has emerged as a global leader in its markets. Intially it was unable to establish a strong presence in the overseas market but, the company overcame the deficiencies in the year 2001-2002 by entering into a MOU with Tele data Marine Systems LLC and Teledata Systems and Services, USA for marketing companies products as Agents . The major clients of the company are Chartworld Shipping Corporation, MSC Ship Management HK Ltd, Anglo-Eastern (UK) Ltd, Qutar Shipping Co, Public schools of Tarrytowns, Regis High School, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall School, Masterbulk PTE Ltd. and Salamis Tours Ltd.Transworld Information Systems Inc, USA, Bitech International L.L.C Dubai U.A.E, Bitech International Pte Ltd, Singapore and Insoft Systems Pte Ltd are the subsidiaries of the companyThe companies plant is located at Nungambakkam, Chennai and its development center at Kilpauk Chennai.The company has received Certificate of Approval for ISO 9001-2000 from LRQA Ltd. It has also obtained prestigious SEI CMM Level 3 certification. The company is recognized and registered as a software developer by World Bank. It is also registered with UNESCO for its services.During 2000-01, the company officially launched the flagship product, Ship Manager version 6.0. which is now started making strong presence in the marin/shipping industry across the globe. Web-based Software namely, WebEIM was officially launched in 2002. WebEIM was installed in Dalton School, United States in the same year.During 2003-2004, the company came out with a Rights Issue of Shares in the ratio of 2:1 to fund the expansion needs of the company towards building better infrastructure, strengthening the existing products, establishing overseas branches, strengthening the market setup etc.,Inorder to widen the companies marketing network and global reach, the company has invested in Teledata Marine Systems Pte Ltd, a Joint Venture company promoted by Teledata and Marine Systems LLC, USA and The Economic Development Board of Singapore, to market the companys marine products in the Far East Market.During 2004-2005, the companies educational software (WebEIM) expanded its presence in the USA Market, and the company has acquired 52.67% stake in TIS (Transworld Information Systems) based in USA which is providing IT Services and solutions. The company acquired Bitech Dubai and Singapore operations. It also acquired Insoft Systems in Singapore during this period.The company met on December 28, 2005 and the Board appointed a committee under the chairmanship of K Padmanabhan, Managing Director to work out the modalities for the demerger of Software products and services Business and Marine Business Activities.The company also acquired 100% stake in Vanguard Technologies