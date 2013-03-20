Agnite Education Ltd Management Discussions

Agnite Education Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
AGNITE EDUCATION LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Overview:
The Indian education market has witnessed a series of developments and
changes in the last few years, which resulted in a significant increase in
market size of the education industry compared to previous years. The
present Indian education industry is in its development stage. With
increasing per capita income, national economic growth and enhanced
technology it has become necessary to develop the structure of the Indian
education sector. Private players have taken several initiatives for
development of education infrastructure and quality. The emergence of new
segments like e-learning and V-SAT training is slowly shifting the
education market towards new heights.
Indian education market consists of two segments formal and non-formal
education system. K-12 segment has shown tremendous increase in terms of
market growth and revenue from past years and is expected to grow at same
pace. Private professional institutes are expanding with a strong growth
rate which has opened the doors for foreign universities. There is
tremendous opportunity in the test preparation market in India.
Indias e-learning Industry
The growing IT industry in India is driving IT education and training
market as well as enhanced teaching techniques. Increase in GDP and per
capita Income has raised the enrollment ratio in education sector. Growth
in service sector revenues and collaborations with foreign universities
have also driven the sectors growth.
Nasscom has pegged the growth rate of major players in the field to be the
rate of 25% annually. With this growth rate, we can expect top players
expand their e-learning business and this will open up greater
opportunities for skilled workforce in India.
The e-learning outsourcing business in India is likely to grow at a rate of
15 per cent annually for the next three years to touch 603 million dollars
by the end of 2012, a study says.
According to a study by business intelligence and research provider Value
Notes, the e-learning outsourcing industry will suffer the impact of the
global economic recession for the next 6-8 quarters but growth is likely to
pick up after that.
While, the economic recession will impact the growth in the industry for
the next 6-8 quarters, the market will recoup and grow much faster until
2012, the study said.
Further, the market size of Indian e-learning outsourcing business will
touch the 603 million dollars level by the end of calendar year 2012, it
said.
Last year, the revenues from the e-learning off shoring industry in the
country stood at approximately 341 million dollars.
Opportunities and Threats
- Can engage subject matter experts within the company who then can use e-
learning as a blended solution
- Increase volumes of those receiving training
- E-learning content development
- E-learning being seen as not cost effective
Future Outlook :
The greatest challenge faced by the players in the industry is the
acceptance of the concept of e-learning amongst the people as they do not
understand the value of the software for learning purposes. Still founders
and heads of most elearning companies in India are confident about the
growth and the huge profits that lie in the coming years.
E-learning has many processes that can be outsourced. By the end of 2012,
it is estimated that the Indian e-learning offshore industry will touch
$603 million! At present, the industry employs more than 11,000 people and
is estimated to stand at around $316 million in revenues. Of course, in the
education and training market, to be a part of the e-learning industry is
working in a growing field. Even though the sector is facing its share of
challenges, with emerging technologies and awareness, this year around, it
will surely become a stronger one.
In short, e-learning market has a bright and promising future ahead!
I. Analysis of Profit and Loss Account :
Turnover & other Income
The company has reported a turnover of Rs.47.87 Crores for the period 18
months ended 30th September, 2011 compared to Rs.409.86 Crores for the
previous year ended 31st March, 2010.
The company has turned itself into a education company and during the year
company had concentrated on development of e-Learning contents for general
education relating to CBSE, All state boards , ICSE etc. The company has
developed over 300 courses relating to skill development. The Company has
suspended selling its old software products during the current period.
Expenditure
1. Purchase of Software
The purchase of Software during the period stood at Rs.39 Crores compared
to Rs. 318.52 Crores in the previous year. The company follows a
conservative policy of writing off the expenses incurred in the same year
itself on purchase of software.
2. Administrative Expenses
The Administrative expenses for the period stood at Rs.6.62 Crores compared
to Rs.25.03 Crores in the previous year.
a. Personnel Cost
The personnel cost of the period stood at Rs.3.53 crores, compared to
Rs.6.08 Crores in the previous year.
b. Travelling and Conveyance
The travelling expenses during the period stood at Rs.0.29 Crores, compared
to Rs.0.40 Crores in the previous period.
c. Miscellaneous Expenses
Miscellaneous expenses for the period stood at Rs.0.50 Crores as against
Rs.1.05 Crores in the previous year.
d. Difference in Exchange
The gain on account of Exchange fluctuation during the period stood at
Rs.0.97 Crores as against loss of Rs.7.66 Crores during the previous year.
This is due to increase in value of USD against Indian Rupees as compared
to previous year.
e. Service Charges
There was payment of 0.47 Crore for Service Charges for the period (which
has been classified under Professional & Consultancy Charges) as against
Rs. 0.63 Crores in the previous year.
f. Others
The following major expenses have been incurred during the period 18 months
ended against in the previous years.
1. Interest & other Finance charges
The outgo on account of interest expenses for the period stood at Rs.0.08
Crores as against Rs. 54.09 Crores in the previous year. The company has
not provided any interest & other finance charges during the period as its
accounts have become NPA.
2. Selling & Distribution Expenses
The Selling and Distribution expenses for the period stood at Rs.0.66
Crores as against Rs.2.04 Crores during the previous year.
3. Depreciation
The depreciation for the period 18 months ended stood Rs.1.57 Crores as
against Rs.2.11 Crores.
4. Profit / (Loss) before tax
Profit / (Loss) before tax for the period stood at Rs.(1.07) Crores as
against profit of Rs.2.63 Crores during the previous period.
5. Provision for tax
Provision for tax during the period is Nil.
6. Profit / (Loss) after Tax
The Profit / (Loss) after tax for the period 18 months ended stood at
Rs.(1.39) Crores as against profit of Rs.2.23 Crores during the previous
year.
II. Analysis of Balance Sheet:
I. Share Capital
A) The Authorised Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 150 for the
period ended as compared to the same in the previous year.
Paid up capital of the Company stood at Rs.39.33 Crores for the period 18
months ended 30th September 2011 as compared to the same in the previous
year.
II. Reserves & Surplus
The Increase during the period 18 months ended under Reserves & Surplus is
mainly due to increase in Foreign Currency Translation Reserve on account,
which is on account of strengthening of USD against Indian rupee.
III. Secured Loans
The overall Secured Loans for the period stood at Rs.390.54 Crores as
compared to Rs.392.51 Crores in the previous years.
IV. Unsecured Loans
The outstanding unsecured loans at the end of the period was at Rs.273.15
Crores as against Rs.270.86 Crores during the previous year.
V. Fixed Assets
The Addition to Fixed Assets during the period 18 months ended stood at
Rs.0.59 Crores as compared to Rs.0.09 crores in the previous year.
VI. Investments
The Investments at the end of the period 18 months ended stood at Rs.125.09
Crores as compared to the same in the previous year.
VII. Sundry Debtors
Sundry debtors stood at Rs.1670.97 crores for the period 18 months ended
30st September 2011 as against Rs.1699.84 crores in the previous year.
VIII. Cash and Bank Balances
The Cash and Bank Balances at the end of the period stood at Rs.3.85 Crores
as against Rs.5.77 Crores in the previous year.
IX. Loans and Advances
Loans and Advances during the period stood at Rs.265.15 Crores as against
Rs.246.49 Crores in the previous year.
X. Current Liabilities and Provisions
a. Sundry Creditors
The outstanding sundry creditors as at 30/09/2011 stood at Rs.743.77 Crores
as against Rs.756.34 Crores in the previous year.
b. Unclaimed dividend
The unclaimed dividend during the period 18 months ended is at Rs.0.24
Crores as compared to Rs.0.24 Crores in the previous year.
c. Provisions
The provisions for the period 18 months ended stood at Rs.48.01 Crores
compared to Rs.44.91 Crores in the previous year. The increase is due to
increase in provisions for gratuity.
III. VERTICAL - WISE CONTRIBUTION
During the period, the company has transformed itself into an Educational
company which can provide online educations at a global scale.
The company has contents in e-Learning ranging from general education to
skill courses to professional educational programmes, supported by visually
catching media. The medias facilitate easy understanding by the students
on subjects which are difficult to understand in normal course.
The marketing of these products are expected to commence in April 2012 and
company expects an improved performance in the coming financial years.
The Company has provided only services in education during the period.