Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd Balance Sheet

515
(-0.19%)
Jan 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.92

7.2

7.2

7.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-153.78

-131.12

-123.13

-103.34

Net Worth

-146.86

-123.92

-115.93

-96.14

Minority Interest

Debt

358.86

359.3

339.3

313.4

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

212

235.38

223.37

217.26

Fixed Assets

154.11

173.69

195.14

216.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

56.33

46.8

13.04

0.13

Inventories

31.35

31.06

25.9

22.07

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

38.86

37.4

24.27

14.92

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.27

14.76

9.23

8.48

Sundry Creditors

-11.19

-20.55

-8.89

-12.89

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-20.96

-15.87

-37.47

-32.44

Cash

1.58

14.88

15.2

0.31

Total Assets

212.02

235.37

223.38

217.27

