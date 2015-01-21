Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.92
7.2
7.2
7.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-153.78
-131.12
-123.13
-103.34
Net Worth
-146.86
-123.92
-115.93
-96.14
Minority Interest
Debt
358.86
359.3
339.3
313.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
212
235.38
223.37
217.26
Fixed Assets
154.11
173.69
195.14
216.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
56.33
46.8
13.04
0.13
Inventories
31.35
31.06
25.9
22.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
38.86
37.4
24.27
14.92
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.27
14.76
9.23
8.48
Sundry Creditors
-11.19
-20.55
-8.89
-12.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.96
-15.87
-37.47
-32.44
Cash
1.58
14.88
15.2
0.31
Total Assets
212.02
235.37
223.38
217.27
