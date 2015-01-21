Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-13.82
-23.77
20.88
30.06
Depreciation
-16.3
-16.12
-4.6
-3.44
Tax paid
0
5.23
-3.87
-10.55
Working capital
6.71
0.76
-24.6
19.6
Other operating items
Operating
-23.41
-33.9
-12.19
35.66
Capital expenditure
2.05
27.64
233.62
6.61
Free cash flow
-21.36
-6.26
221.42
42.27
Equity raised
128.17
165.24
131.94
92.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
524.28
456.84
243.44
17.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
631.08
615.82
596.81
152.25
No Record Found
