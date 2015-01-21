iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

515
(-0.19%)
Jan 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd

Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-13.82

-23.77

20.88

30.06

Depreciation

-16.3

-16.12

-4.6

-3.44

Tax paid

0

5.23

-3.87

-10.55

Working capital

6.71

0.76

-24.6

19.6

Other operating items

Operating

-23.41

-33.9

-12.19

35.66

Capital expenditure

2.05

27.64

233.62

6.61

Free cash flow

-21.36

-6.26

221.42

42.27

Equity raised

128.17

165.24

131.94

92.85

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

524.28

456.84

243.44

17.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

631.08

615.82

596.81

152.25

Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.