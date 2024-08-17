Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹515
Prev. Close₹516
Turnover(Lac.)₹151.93
Day's High₹516.75
Day's Low₹514.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-203.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)370.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.92
7.2
7.2
7.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-153.78
-131.12
-123.13
-103.34
Net Worth
-146.86
-123.92
-115.93
-96.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
135.38
118.99
115.98
119.96
yoy growth (%)
13.77
2.59
-3.32
11.38
Raw materials
-46.44
-40.62
-41.17
-41.5
As % of sales
34.3
34.14
35.5
34.59
Employee costs
-24.56
-22.44
-17.67
-15.88
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-13.82
-23.77
20.88
30.06
Depreciation
-16.3
-16.12
-4.6
-3.44
Tax paid
0
5.23
-3.87
-10.55
Working capital
6.71
0.76
-24.6
19.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.77
2.59
-3.32
11.38
Op profit growth
125.32
-66.95
-25.82
42.48
EBIT growth
-148.19
-133.47
-32
46.22
Net profit growth
-25.41
-208.91
-12.75
51.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SHIV CHARAN LAL GUPTA
Director
ARUN KUMAR GUPTA
Director
SUNINDER SINGH ARORA
Managing Director
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
Director
ANDREAS WALDE
Additional Director
CHRISTOPH MUELLER
Company Secretary
RANJAN KUMAR SAHU
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd
Summary
Earlier known as Gujarat Inject, the company was incorporated on 20 Jan.92. It has been promoted by Ahluwalia Contracts and Bikramjit Ahluwalia.It manufactures and markets IV fluids. Intravenous fluid solutions are manufactured both by the organised and unorganised sector. The fluids are packed in aseptic plastic/glass bottles and in pouches manufactured by the unorganised sector. The product mix of various IV fluids manufactured by the company comprises injection dextrose 5%, dextrose saline / normal saline, dextrose 10%, lactate solution and multiple electrolyte solutions. IV fluids besides being injected into patients for post- and pre-operative care, are also used in cases of de-hydration, weakness, etc.IV fluids are generally sold through dealers. The company has tied-up for technical know-how from Gujarat Inject. It came out with a public issue in Jan.94 to part-finance an IV fluid project with an installed capacity of 14 mln bottles pa. Ahlcon, initially set up with an installed capacity of 14 mln bottles pa, was planned further to increase the capacity of 21 mln bottles p.a. The company diversified into opthalmic/ear care products by creating additional capacities of 200 lacs bottles in small volume parentals. It has also carried on a 2nd phase of expansion in both LVP and SVP with a additional capacity of 180 lacs bottles and 480 lacs bottles respectively. The commercial production has already been started.
Read More
