iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd Share Price

515
(-0.19%)
Jan 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

515

Prev. Close

516

Turnover(Lac.)

151.93

Day's High

516.75

Day's Low

514.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-203.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

370.8

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ahlcon Parenterals (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ahlcon Parenterals (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.26%

Foreign: 93.26%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 6.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 6.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.92

7.2

7.2

7.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-153.78

-131.12

-123.13

-103.34

Net Worth

-146.86

-123.92

-115.93

-96.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

135.38

118.99

115.98

119.96

yoy growth (%)

13.77

2.59

-3.32

11.38

Raw materials

-46.44

-40.62

-41.17

-41.5

As % of sales

34.3

34.14

35.5

34.59

Employee costs

-24.56

-22.44

-17.67

-15.88

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-13.82

-23.77

20.88

30.06

Depreciation

-16.3

-16.12

-4.6

-3.44

Tax paid

0

5.23

-3.87

-10.55

Working capital

6.71

0.76

-24.6

19.6

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.77

2.59

-3.32

11.38

Op profit growth

125.32

-66.95

-25.82

42.48

EBIT growth

-148.19

-133.47

-32

46.22

Net profit growth

-25.41

-208.91

-12.75

51.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SHIV CHARAN LAL GUPTA

Director

ARUN KUMAR GUPTA

Director

SUNINDER SINGH ARORA

Managing Director

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Director

ANDREAS WALDE

Additional Director

CHRISTOPH MUELLER

Company Secretary

RANJAN KUMAR SAHU

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd

Summary

Earlier known as Gujarat Inject, the company was incorporated on 20 Jan.92. It has been promoted by Ahluwalia Contracts and Bikramjit Ahluwalia.It manufactures and markets IV fluids. Intravenous fluid solutions are manufactured both by the organised and unorganised sector. The fluids are packed in aseptic plastic/glass bottles and in pouches manufactured by the unorganised sector. The product mix of various IV fluids manufactured by the company comprises injection dextrose 5%, dextrose saline / normal saline, dextrose 10%, lactate solution and multiple electrolyte solutions. IV fluids besides being injected into patients for post- and pre-operative care, are also used in cases of de-hydration, weakness, etc.IV fluids are generally sold through dealers. The company has tied-up for technical know-how from Gujarat Inject. It came out with a public issue in Jan.94 to part-finance an IV fluid project with an installed capacity of 14 mln bottles pa. Ahlcon, initially set up with an installed capacity of 14 mln bottles pa, was planned further to increase the capacity of 21 mln bottles p.a. The company diversified into opthalmic/ear care products by creating additional capacities of 200 lacs bottles in small volume parentals. It has also carried on a 2nd phase of expansion in both LVP and SVP with a additional capacity of 180 lacs bottles and 480 lacs bottles respectively. The commercial production has already been started.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.