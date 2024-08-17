Summary

Earlier known as Gujarat Inject, the company was incorporated on 20 Jan.92. It has been promoted by Ahluwalia Contracts and Bikramjit Ahluwalia.It manufactures and markets IV fluids. Intravenous fluid solutions are manufactured both by the organised and unorganised sector. The fluids are packed in aseptic plastic/glass bottles and in pouches manufactured by the unorganised sector. The product mix of various IV fluids manufactured by the company comprises injection dextrose 5%, dextrose saline / normal saline, dextrose 10%, lactate solution and multiple electrolyte solutions. IV fluids besides being injected into patients for post- and pre-operative care, are also used in cases of de-hydration, weakness, etc.IV fluids are generally sold through dealers. The company has tied-up for technical know-how from Gujarat Inject. It came out with a public issue in Jan.94 to part-finance an IV fluid project with an installed capacity of 14 mln bottles pa. Ahlcon, initially set up with an installed capacity of 14 mln bottles pa, was planned further to increase the capacity of 21 mln bottles p.a. The company diversified into opthalmic/ear care products by creating additional capacities of 200 lacs bottles in small volume parentals. It has also carried on a 2nd phase of expansion in both LVP and SVP with a additional capacity of 180 lacs bottles and 480 lacs bottles respectively. The commercial production has already been started.

Read More