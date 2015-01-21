Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
135.38
118.99
115.98
119.96
yoy growth (%)
13.77
2.59
-3.32
11.38
Raw materials
-46.44
-40.62
-41.17
-41.5
As % of sales
34.3
34.14
35.5
34.59
Employee costs
-24.56
-22.44
-17.67
-15.88
As % of sales
18.14
18.86
15.23
13.24
Other costs
-45.21
-47.41
-31.39
-27.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.39
39.84
27.06
23.24
Operating profit
19.16
8.5
25.73
34.69
OPM
14.15
7.14
22.19
28.92
Depreciation
-16.3
-16.12
-4.6
-3.44
Interest expense
-17.29
-16.56
-0.62
-1.58
Other income
0.6
0.42
0.38
0.38
Profit before tax
-13.82
-23.77
20.88
30.06
Taxes
0
5.23
-3.87
-10.55
Tax rate
0
-22.03
-18.53
-35.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.82
-18.53
17.01
19.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-13.82
-18.53
17.01
19.5
yoy growth (%)
-25.41
-208.91
-12.75
51.55
NPM
-10.2
-15.57
14.67
16.25
