Ahlcon Parenterals India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

515
(-0.19%)
Jan 21, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

135.38

118.99

115.98

119.96

yoy growth (%)

13.77

2.59

-3.32

11.38

Raw materials

-46.44

-40.62

-41.17

-41.5

As % of sales

34.3

34.14

35.5

34.59

Employee costs

-24.56

-22.44

-17.67

-15.88

As % of sales

18.14

18.86

15.23

13.24

Other costs

-45.21

-47.41

-31.39

-27.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.39

39.84

27.06

23.24

Operating profit

19.16

8.5

25.73

34.69

OPM

14.15

7.14

22.19

28.92

Depreciation

-16.3

-16.12

-4.6

-3.44

Interest expense

-17.29

-16.56

-0.62

-1.58

Other income

0.6

0.42

0.38

0.38

Profit before tax

-13.82

-23.77

20.88

30.06

Taxes

0

5.23

-3.87

-10.55

Tax rate

0

-22.03

-18.53

-35.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.82

-18.53

17.01

19.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-13.82

-18.53

17.01

19.5

yoy growth (%)

-25.41

-208.91

-12.75

51.55

NPM

-10.2

-15.57

14.67

16.25

