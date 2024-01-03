Ajax Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11.44
2.86
2.86
2.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
702.36
575.41
509.05
411.59
Net Worth
713.8
578.27
511.91
414.45
Minority Interest
Debt
10.14
7.16
0.8
15.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.41
3.5
6.1
5.56
Total Liabilities
728.35
588.93
518.81
435.27
Fixed Assets
123.11
115.8
127.3
131.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
494.93
296.31
80.8
200.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.15
3.85
3.33
Networking Capital
101.11
154.01
153.51
96.93
Inventories
173
172.37
254.01
142.62
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
75.03
54.74
64.91
56.43
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
91.47
73.29
55.43
25.81
Sundry Creditors
-160.12
-58.47
-138.19
-82.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-78.27
-87.92
-82.65
-45.7
Cash
9.05
22.65
153.35
3
Total Assets
728.35
588.92
518.81
435.27
