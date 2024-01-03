Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
2,919.45
|42.86
|80,927.15
|514
|1.3
|3,041.42
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
3,344.05
|93.62
|39,846.46
|103.18
|0.36
|1,452.71
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,109.7
|105.18
|25,237.14
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,105.75
|59.45
|21,051.88
|86.47
|0.36
|705.33
|127.81
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,865.9
|55.6
|20,659.24
|94.04
|0.91
|668.95
|184.81
