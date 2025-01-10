iifl-logo-icon 1
Akiko Global Services Ltd Balance Sheet

72.1
(3.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.77

0.04

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.81

5.74

1.21

0.43

Net Worth

14.58

5.78

1.23

0.45

Minority Interest

Debt

1.28

0.96

0.26

0.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

15.86

6.74

1.5

0.96

Fixed Assets

0.47

0.64

0.54

0.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.04

0

0

Networking Capital

15.17

5.07

0.87

0.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

15.64

6.8

2.73

0.9

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.45

2.83

0.7

0.59

Sundry Creditors

-4.32

-1.19

-0.48

-0.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.6

-3.37

-2.07

-0.91

Cash

0.17

1.01

0.09

0.37

Total Assets

15.85

6.76

1.51

0.96

