Akiko Global Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.77
0.04
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.81
5.74
1.21
0.43
Net Worth
14.58
5.78
1.23
0.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1.28
0.96
0.26
0.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
15.86
6.74
1.5
0.96
Fixed Assets
0.47
0.64
0.54
0.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0
0
Networking Capital
15.17
5.07
0.87
0.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.64
6.8
2.73
0.9
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.45
2.83
0.7
0.59
Sundry Creditors
-4.32
-1.19
-0.48
-0.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.6
-3.37
-2.07
-0.91
Cash
0.17
1.01
0.09
0.37
Total Assets
15.85
6.76
1.51
0.96
No Record Found
