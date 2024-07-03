Akiko Global Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
Gross Sales
18.95
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
18.95
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.05
Total Income
19
Total Expenditure
15.67
PBIDT
3.33
Interest
0.08
PBDT
3.25
Depreciation
0.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.67
Deferred Tax
0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
2.26
Minority Interest After NP
0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
10.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.57
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
11.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.