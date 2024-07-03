Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹73.75
Prev. Close₹73.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.51
Day's High₹76.5
Day's Low₹73.75
52 Week's High₹98
52 Week's Low₹62.8
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)81.85
P/E21.19
EPS3.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.77
0.04
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.81
5.74
1.21
0.43
Net Worth
14.58
5.78
1.23
0.45
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Priyanka Dutta
Director & CFO
Richa Arora
Non Executive Director
Puneet Mehta
Executive Director
Gurjeet Singh Walia
Independent Director
Jagjit Singh
Independent Director
Achal Kapoor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Roy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Akiko Global Services Ltd
Summary
Akiko Global Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Akiko Global Services Private Limited dated June 13, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on conversion was issued April 12,2023 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana and consequently the name of Company was changed from Akiko Global Services Private Limited to Akiko Global Services Limited.The Company commenced its operations in 2018 and is currently working as a Channel Partner (DSA) for major Banks / NBFCs. Their business model involves tele-calling, corporate activities, as well as a feet-on-street and digital marketing model to acquire customers digitally. It specialize in selling credit cards and personal loans on behalf of banks and financial institution in India. It predominantly focus on sustainable growth and expanding customer base, including telemarketing, feet-on-street, digital marketing, and corporate activities. To continue acquiring customers effectively, it employ a multi-channel approach that maximizes reach and engagement. Their telemarketing team receives regular training to ensure effective communication and conversion rates. Their expertise is enhanced by using a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system in day-to-day operations. All leads undergo injection and monitoring within proprietary CRM, exclusively developed by their core
The Akiko Global Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akiko Global Services Ltd is ₹81.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Akiko Global Services Ltd is 21.19 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akiko Global Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akiko Global Services Ltd is ₹62.8 and ₹98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Akiko Global Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.00%, 6 Month at -16.85%, 3 Month at -6.65% and 1 Month at -11.41%.
