iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Akiko Global Services Ltd Share Price

76
(3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open73.75
  • Day's High76.5
  • 52 Wk High98
  • Prev. Close73.75
  • Day's Low73.75
  • 52 Wk Low 62.8
  • Turnover (lac)8.51
  • P/E21.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)81.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Akiko Global Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

73.75

Prev. Close

73.75

Turnover(Lac.)

8.51

Day's High

76.5

Day's Low

73.75

52 Week's High

98

52 Week's Low

62.8

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

81.85

P/E

21.19

EPS

3.48

Divi. Yield

0

Akiko Global Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Akiko Global Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Akiko Global Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.91%

Non-Promoter- 4.45%

Institutions: 4.45%

Non-Institutions: 28.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Akiko Global Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.77

0.04

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.81

5.74

1.21

0.43

Net Worth

14.58

5.78

1.23

0.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Akiko Global Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Akiko Global Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Priyanka Dutta

Director & CFO

Richa Arora

Non Executive Director

Puneet Mehta

Executive Director

Gurjeet Singh Walia

Independent Director

Jagjit Singh

Independent Director

Achal Kapoor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Roy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Akiko Global Services Ltd

Summary

Akiko Global Services Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company as Akiko Global Services Private Limited dated June 13, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on conversion was issued April 12,2023 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana and consequently the name of Company was changed from Akiko Global Services Private Limited to Akiko Global Services Limited.The Company commenced its operations in 2018 and is currently working as a Channel Partner (DSA) for major Banks / NBFCs. Their business model involves tele-calling, corporate activities, as well as a feet-on-street and digital marketing model to acquire customers digitally. It specialize in selling credit cards and personal loans on behalf of banks and financial institution in India. It predominantly focus on sustainable growth and expanding customer base, including telemarketing, feet-on-street, digital marketing, and corporate activities. To continue acquiring customers effectively, it employ a multi-channel approach that maximizes reach and engagement. Their telemarketing team receives regular training to ensure effective communication and conversion rates. Their expertise is enhanced by using a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system in day-to-day operations. All leads undergo injection and monitoring within proprietary CRM, exclusively developed by their core
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Akiko Global Services Ltd share price today?

The Akiko Global Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Akiko Global Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Akiko Global Services Ltd is ₹81.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Akiko Global Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Akiko Global Services Ltd is 21.19 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Akiko Global Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Akiko Global Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Akiko Global Services Ltd is ₹62.8 and ₹98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Akiko Global Services Ltd?

Akiko Global Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -21.00%, 6 Month at -16.85%, 3 Month at -6.65% and 1 Month at -11.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Akiko Global Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Akiko Global Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.92 %
Institutions - 4.46 %
Public - 28.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Akiko Global Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.